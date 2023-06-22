2023 NBA Draft Selections

Thursday FIRST ROUND 1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France). 2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama. 3. Portland,…

Thursday FIRST ROUND

1. San Antonio, Victor Wembanyama, c, Metropolitans 92 (France).

2. Charlotte, Brandon Miller, f, Alabama.

3. Portland, Scoot Henderson, g, G-League Ignite.

4. Houston, Amen Thompson, g, Overtime Elite.

5. Detroit, Ausar Thompson, g/f, Overtime Elite.

6. Orlando, Anthony Black, g, Arkansas.

7. a-Indiana, Bilal Coulibaly, f, Metropolitans 92 (France).

8. b-Washington, Jarace Walker, f, Houston.

9. Utah, Taylor Hendricks, f, UCF.

10. c-Dallas, Carson Wallace, g, Kentucky.

11. Orlando (from Chicago), Jett Howard, g, Michigan.

12. d-Oklahoma City, Dereck Lively II, c, Duke.

13. Toronto, Gradey Dick, g/f, Kansas.

14. New Orleans, Jordan Hawkins, g, UConn.

15. Atlanta, Kobe Bufkin, g, MIchigan.

16. Utah (from Minnesota), Keyonte George, g, Baylor.

17. L.A. Lakers, Jalen Hood-Schifino, g, Indiana.

18. Miami, Jaime Jaquez Jr., f, UCLA.

19. Golden State, Brandin Podziemski, g/f, Santa Clara.

20. Houston (from L.A. Clippers), Cam Whitmore, f, Villanova.

21. Brooklyn (from Phoenix), Noah Clowney, f/c, Alabama.

22. Brooklyn, Dariq Whitehead, g, Duke.

23. Portland (from New York), Kris Murray, f, Iowa.

24. e-Sacramento, Olivier-Maxence Prosper, f, Marquette.

25. f-Memphis, Marcus Sasser, g, Houston.

26. Indiana (from Cleveland), Ben Sheppard, f, Belmont.

27. Charlotte (from Denver via NY and OKC), Nick Smith Jr., g, Arkansas.

28. Utah (from Philadelphia via Brooklyn), Brice Sensabaugh, g, Ohio State.

29. g-Indiana (from Boston), Julian Strawther, g/f, Gonzaga.

30. L.A. Clippers (from Milwaukee via Houston), Kobe Brown, f, Missouri.

Proposed Trades

a-Indiana from Washington.

b-Washington from Indiana.

c-Oklahoma City from Dallas.

d-Dallas from Oklahoma City.

e-Dallas from Sacramento.

f-Detroit from Memphis.

g-Denver from Indiana.

