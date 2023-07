2023 All-Star Starters

Tuesday, July 11 At T-Mobile Park, Seattle American League Catcher — Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers First Baseman — Yandy Diaz,…

Tuesday, July 11 At T-Mobile Park, Seattle American League

Catcher — Jonah Heim, Texas Rangers

First Baseman — Yandy Diaz, Tampa Bay Rays

Second Baseman — Marcus Semien, Texas Rangers

Shortstop — Corey Seager, Texas Rangers

Third Baseman — Josh Jung, Texas Rangers

Designated Hitter — Shohei Ohtani, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Mike Trout, Los Angeles Angels

Outfield — Randy Arozarena, Tampa Bay Rays

Outfield — Aaron Judge, New York Yankees

National League

Catcher — Sean Murphy, Atlanta Braves

First Baseman — Freddie Freeman, L.A. Dodgers

Second Baseman — Luis Arraez, Miami Marlins

Shortstop — Orlando Arcia, Atlanta Braves

Third Baseman — Nolan Arenado, St. Louis Cardinals

Designated Hitter — J.D. Martinez, L.A. Dodgers

Outfield — Ronald Acuña Jr., Atlanta Braves

Outfield — Mookie Betts, Los Angeles Dodgers

Outfield — Corbin Carroll, Arizona Diamondbacks

Final percentages American League

Catchers: Jonah Heim 52%, Adley Rutschman 48%

First basemen: Yandy Diaz 53%, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. 47%

Second basemen: Marcus Semien 65%, Whit Merrifield 47%

Third basemen: Josh Jung 58%, Matt Chapman 42%

Shortstops: Corey Seager 59%, Bo Bichette 41%

Outfielders: Mike Trout 23%, Randy Arozarena 21%, Aaron Judge 19%, Yordan Alvarez 15%, Adolis Garcia 13%, Kevin Kiermaier 10%.

Designated hitters: Shohei Ohtani (automatic starter after phase one voting)

National League

Catcher: Sean Murphy 61%, Will Smith 39%

First basemen: Freddie Freeman 60%, Matt Olson 40%

Second basemen: Luis Arraez 53%, Ozzie Albies 47%

Shortstops: Orlando Arcia 69%, Francisco Lindor 31%

Third basemen: Nolan Arenado 57%, Austin Riley 43%

Designated Hitter — J.D. Martinez 53%, Bryce Harper 47%

Outfielders: Ronald Acuña Jr. (automatic starter after phase one voting), Mookie Betts 34%, Corbin Carroll 30%, Lourdes Gurriel Jr. 16%, Michael Harris II 19%

Pitchers and reserves will be announced Sunday, July 2

