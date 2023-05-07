Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Sunday
At Quail Hollow Club
Charlotte, N.C.
Purse: $20 million
Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71
Final Round
|Wyndham Clark
|67-67-63-68—265
|Xander Schauffele
|66-69-64-70—269
|Harris English
|71-66-66-69—272
|Tyrrell Hatton
|69-65-68-70—272
|Tommy Fleetwood
|65-71-67-70—273
|Adam Scott
|67-68-67-71—273
|Michael Kim
|68-68-69-69—274
|Corey Conners
|70-69-66-70—275
|Max Homa
|70-67-68-70—275
|Sungjae Im
|69-66-68-72—275
|Kyoung-Hoon Lee
|66-70-71-68—275
|Denny McCarthy
|71-67-71-66—275
|Brendon Todd
|71-68-65-71—275
|Rickie Fowler
|71-68-68-69—276
|Justin Thomas
|68-67-70-71—276
|Jimmy Walker
|72-68-68-68—276
|Gary Woodland
|69-69-67-71—276
|Seamus Power
|69-70-67-71—277
|Alex Smalley
|73-65-68-71—277
|Kevin Streelman
|66-71-70-70—277
|Patrick Cantlay
|67-71-71-69—278
|Dylan Wu
|72-65-69-72—278
|Tony Finau
|71-69-70-69—279
|Emiliano Grillo
|67-73-68-71—279
|Tom Kim
|67-73-68-71—279
|Matt Kuchar
|72-67-68-72—279
|Trace Crowe
|70-70-69-71—280
|Doug Ghim
|71-69-67-73—280
|Mark Hubbard
|72-69-67-72—280
|Stephan Jaeger
|70-70-70-70—280
|Nate Lashley
|68-66-71-75—280
|Taylor Moore
|66-71-71-72—280
|J.J. Spaun
|68-67-72-73—280
|Adam Svensson
|68-67-70-75—280
|Keegan Bradley
|70-69-69-73—281
|Matt Fitzpatrick
|69-70-72-70—281
|Matthew NeSmith
|67-71-69-74—281
|Ryan Palmer
|66-72-70-73—281
|Chad Ramey
|69-71-70-71—281
|Joseph Bramlett
|72-69-72-69—282
|Kramer Hickok
|67-74-72-69—282
|Francesco Molinari
|72-68-71-71—282
|Akshay Bhatia
|72-69-69-73—283
|Hayden Buckley
|72-67-73-71—283
|Viktor Hovland
|71-69-66-77—283
|Si Woo Kim
|68-72-70-73—283
|Zac Blair
|72-68-73-71—284
|MJ Daffue
|70-70-70-74—284
|Beau Hossler
|68-69-72-75—284
|David Lingmerth
|71-67-75-71—284
|Rory McIlroy
|68-73-71-72—284
|Trey Mullinax
|70-69-71-74—284
|Henrik Norlander
|70-71-73-70—284
|Sam Stevens
|70-70-72-72—284
|Alejandro Tosti
|75-66-72-71—284
|Ryan Armour
|70-71-75-69—285
|Chris Kirk
|67-71-73-74—285
|Sahith Theegala
|67-74-71-73—285
|Cameron Davis
|71-70-73-72—286
|Harrison Endycott
|74-66-71-75—286
|Keith Mitchell
|69-71-71-75—286
|Justin Suh
|72-69-73-72—286
|Cameron Young
|71-70-72-73—286
|Austin Eckroat
|70-70-75-72—287
|Webb Simpson
|71-67-77-72—287
|Callum Tarren
|70-71-72-74—287
|Stewart Cink
|71-66-78-74—289
|Nick Hardy
|71-70-77-74—292
