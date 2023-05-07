KING CHARLES III CORONATION: Prince Harry an odd man | What to know about Camilla’s title | Coronation recap | King Charles III's cutout 'attends' Va. celebration | PHOTOS
Wells Fargo Championship Scores

The Associated Press

May 7, 2023, 5:51 PM

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71

Final Round

Wyndham Clark 67-67-63-68—265
Xander Schauffele 66-69-64-70—269
Harris English 71-66-66-69—272
Tyrrell Hatton 69-65-68-70—272
Tommy Fleetwood 65-71-67-70—273
Adam Scott 67-68-67-71—273
Michael Kim 68-68-69-69—274
Corey Conners 70-69-66-70—275
Max Homa 70-67-68-70—275
Sungjae Im 69-66-68-72—275
Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-70-71-68—275
Denny McCarthy 71-67-71-66—275
Brendon Todd 71-68-65-71—275
Rickie Fowler 71-68-68-69—276
Justin Thomas 68-67-70-71—276
Jimmy Walker 72-68-68-68—276
Gary Woodland 69-69-67-71—276
Seamus Power 69-70-67-71—277
Alex Smalley 73-65-68-71—277
Kevin Streelman 66-71-70-70—277
Patrick Cantlay 67-71-71-69—278
Dylan Wu 72-65-69-72—278
Tony Finau 71-69-70-69—279
Emiliano Grillo 67-73-68-71—279
Tom Kim 67-73-68-71—279
Matt Kuchar 72-67-68-72—279
Trace Crowe 70-70-69-71—280
Doug Ghim 71-69-67-73—280
Mark Hubbard 72-69-67-72—280
Stephan Jaeger 70-70-70-70—280
Nate Lashley 68-66-71-75—280
Taylor Moore 66-71-71-72—280
J.J. Spaun 68-67-72-73—280
Adam Svensson 68-67-70-75—280
Keegan Bradley 70-69-69-73—281
Matt Fitzpatrick 69-70-72-70—281
Matthew NeSmith 67-71-69-74—281
Ryan Palmer 66-72-70-73—281
Chad Ramey 69-71-70-71—281
Joseph Bramlett 72-69-72-69—282
Kramer Hickok 67-74-72-69—282
Francesco Molinari 72-68-71-71—282
Akshay Bhatia 72-69-69-73—283
Hayden Buckley 72-67-73-71—283
Viktor Hovland 71-69-66-77—283
Si Woo Kim 68-72-70-73—283
Zac Blair 72-68-73-71—284
MJ Daffue 70-70-70-74—284
Beau Hossler 68-69-72-75—284
David Lingmerth 71-67-75-71—284
Rory McIlroy 68-73-71-72—284
Trey Mullinax 70-69-71-74—284
Henrik Norlander 70-71-73-70—284
Sam Stevens 70-70-72-72—284
Alejandro Tosti 75-66-72-71—284
Ryan Armour 70-71-75-69—285
Chris Kirk 67-71-73-74—285
Sahith Theegala 67-74-71-73—285
Cameron Davis 71-70-73-72—286
Harrison Endycott 74-66-71-75—286
Keith Mitchell 69-71-71-75—286
Justin Suh 72-69-73-72—286
Cameron Young 71-70-72-73—286
Austin Eckroat 70-70-75-72—287
Webb Simpson 71-67-77-72—287
Callum Tarren 70-71-72-74—287
Stewart Cink 71-66-78-74—289
Nick Hardy 71-70-77-74—292

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

