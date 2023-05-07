Wells Fargo Championship Scores

Sunday At Quail Hollow Club Charlotte, N.C. Purse: $20 million Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71 Final Round Wyndham Clark 67-67-63-68—265 Xander…

Sunday

At Quail Hollow Club

Charlotte, N.C.

Purse: $20 million

Yardage: 7,448; Par: 71

Final Round

Wyndham Clark 67-67-63-68—265 Xander Schauffele 66-69-64-70—269 Harris English 71-66-66-69—272 Tyrrell Hatton 69-65-68-70—272 Tommy Fleetwood 65-71-67-70—273 Adam Scott 67-68-67-71—273 Michael Kim 68-68-69-69—274 Corey Conners 70-69-66-70—275 Max Homa 70-67-68-70—275 Sungjae Im 69-66-68-72—275 Kyoung-Hoon Lee 66-70-71-68—275 Denny McCarthy 71-67-71-66—275 Brendon Todd 71-68-65-71—275 Rickie Fowler 71-68-68-69—276 Justin Thomas 68-67-70-71—276 Jimmy Walker 72-68-68-68—276 Gary Woodland 69-69-67-71—276 Seamus Power 69-70-67-71—277 Alex Smalley 73-65-68-71—277 Kevin Streelman 66-71-70-70—277 Patrick Cantlay 67-71-71-69—278 Dylan Wu 72-65-69-72—278 Tony Finau 71-69-70-69—279 Emiliano Grillo 67-73-68-71—279 Tom Kim 67-73-68-71—279 Matt Kuchar 72-67-68-72—279 Trace Crowe 70-70-69-71—280 Doug Ghim 71-69-67-73—280 Mark Hubbard 72-69-67-72—280 Stephan Jaeger 70-70-70-70—280 Nate Lashley 68-66-71-75—280 Taylor Moore 66-71-71-72—280 J.J. Spaun 68-67-72-73—280 Adam Svensson 68-67-70-75—280 Keegan Bradley 70-69-69-73—281 Matt Fitzpatrick 69-70-72-70—281 Matthew NeSmith 67-71-69-74—281 Ryan Palmer 66-72-70-73—281 Chad Ramey 69-71-70-71—281 Joseph Bramlett 72-69-72-69—282 Kramer Hickok 67-74-72-69—282 Francesco Molinari 72-68-71-71—282 Akshay Bhatia 72-69-69-73—283 Hayden Buckley 72-67-73-71—283 Viktor Hovland 71-69-66-77—283 Si Woo Kim 68-72-70-73—283 Zac Blair 72-68-73-71—284 MJ Daffue 70-70-70-74—284 Beau Hossler 68-69-72-75—284 David Lingmerth 71-67-75-71—284 Rory McIlroy 68-73-71-72—284 Trey Mullinax 70-69-71-74—284 Henrik Norlander 70-71-73-70—284 Sam Stevens 70-70-72-72—284 Alejandro Tosti 75-66-72-71—284 Ryan Armour 70-71-75-69—285 Chris Kirk 67-71-73-74—285 Sahith Theegala 67-74-71-73—285 Cameron Davis 71-70-73-72—286 Harrison Endycott 74-66-71-75—286 Keith Mitchell 69-71-71-75—286 Justin Suh 72-69-73-72—286 Cameron Young 71-70-72-73—286 Austin Eckroat 70-70-75-72—287 Webb Simpson 71-67-77-72—287 Callum Tarren 70-71-72-74—287 Stewart Cink 71-66-78-74—289 Nick Hardy 71-70-77-74—292

