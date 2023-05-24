Wednesday’s Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Joseph Rosa on a minor league…

BASEBALL

Major League Baseball

American League

BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Agreed to terms with 2B Joseph Rosa on a minor league contract. Sent 2B Ramon Uiras on a rehab assignment to Aberdeen (SAL).

CHICAGO WHITE SOX — Sent LF Eloy Jimenez on a rehab assignment to Birmingham (SL)

LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Sent CF Brett Phillips outright to Salt Lake (PCL).

TAMPA BAY RAYS — Selected the contract of RHP Ben Heller from Durham (IL). Designated RHP Zack Burdi for assignment. Recalled 2B Vidal Brujan from Durham. Placed RHP Zack Littell on the 15-day IL.

National League

CHICAGO CUBS — Recalled RHP Javier Assad from Iowa (IL). Placed RHP Nick Burdi on the 15-day IL retroactive to May 21.

CINCINNATI REDS — Selected the contract of RHP Eduardo Salazar from Louisville (IL). Designated RHP Silvino Bracho for assignment.

COLORADO ROCKIES — Released LHP Fernando Abad.

MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Sent 3B Luis Urias on a rehab assignment to Nashville (IL).

SAN DIEGO PADRES — Released CF Adam Engel.

SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Agreed to terms with RHP Phoenix Sanders on a minor league contract.

FOOTBALL

National Football League

BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed DT Angelo Blackson.

CINCINNATI BENGALS — Announced the retirement of RB Jeremy Hill.

CLEVELAND BROWNS — Announced collegiate level coaches Chris Labidou, Brittany Bushman, Jamael Lett, Edwin Pata, Deonte Gibson and Graziella Napoli will be participating in the Bill Walsh Diversity Coaching Fellowship on staff throughout the remainder of the preseason practices.

DETROIT LIONS — Signed OL Germain Ifedi. Waived LB Isaac Darkangelo.

INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed TE Kaden Smith. Waived G Harris LaChance. Signed DT Adetomiwa Adebawore to rookie contract.

NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed OL Jake Andrews to a rookie contract.

PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed OLB Markus Golden to a one-year contract.

HOCKEY

Minor League Hockey

American Hockey League

TORONTO MARLIES — Loaned LW Ryan Chyzowski to Newfoundland (ECHL).

East Coast Hockey League

ECHL — Fined Florida G Cam Johnson an undisclosed amount for slashing in a May 22 game against Newfoundland.

SOCCER

Major League Soccer

D.C. UNITED — Announced D Mohanad Jeahze is cleared to resume play after suspension.

FC CINCINNATI — Announced M Stiven Jimenez was called up to the United States Youth National Team’s U-16 squad for an upcoming tournament.

COLLEGE

MEMPHIS — Named Keondra McKinney director of player development and LaKaitlin Wright director of recruiting for women’s basketball.

