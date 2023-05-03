Vargas leads Dodgers against the Phillies after 4-hit outing

Philadelphia Phillies (15-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13, first in the NL West) Los Angeles;…

Philadelphia Phillies (15-16, fourth in the NL East) vs. Los Angeles Dodgers (18-13, first in the NL West)

Los Angeles; Wednesday, 4:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Phillies: Aaron Nola (2-2, 4.46 ERA, 1.13 WHIP, 28 strikeouts); Dodgers: Gavin Stone (0-0)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Dodgers -147, Phillies +125; over/under is 7 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Los Angeles Dodgers play the Philadelphia Phillies after Miguel Vargas had four hits against the Phillies on Tuesday.

Los Angeles is 18-13 overall and 11-6 at home. The Dodgers have the eighth-best team on-base percentage in MLB play at .334.

Philadelphia is 15-16 overall and 7-11 in road games. The Phillies have the second-ranked team batting average in the NL at .266.

The matchup Wednesday is the third time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Freddie Freeman has eight doubles and five home runs for the Dodgers. Mookie Betts is 12-for-42 with three doubles, three home runs and 11 RBI over the past 10 games.

Alec Bohm has seven doubles and three home runs for the Phillies. Nicholas Castellanos is 14-for-39 with a double and four home runs over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Dodgers: 8-2, .262 batting average, 3.78 ERA, outscored opponents by 28 runs

Phillies: 6-4, .236 batting average, 4.86 ERA, outscored by eight runs

INJURIES: Dodgers: J.D. Martinez: 10-Day IL (back), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Jimmy Nelson: 15-Day IL (elbow), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Phillies: Cristian Pache: 10-Day IL (knee), Andrew Bellatti: 15-Day IL (tricep), Darick Hall: 10-Day IL (thumb), Noah Song: 15-Day IL (back), Rafael Marchan: 60-Day IL (hand), Nick Nelson: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Ranger Suarez: 15-Day IL (elbow), Rhys Hoskins: 60-Day IL (acl)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.