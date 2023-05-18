Live Radio
Van Lith, Fredette, Barry among USA Basketball 3×3 World Cup selections

The Associated Press

May 18, 2023, 2:04 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (AP) — LSU transfer Hailey Van Lith is one of the eight players announced Thursday as members of USA Basketball’s teams headed to the 3×3 World Cup in Austria later this month.

Stanford’s Cameron Brink, three-time 3×3 World Cup player Cierra Burdick and USA Basketball veteran Linnae Harper will join Van Lith on the women’s team. The women are coached by Connecticut Sun president Jennifer Rizzotti, who’ll make her World Cup coaching debut.

The men’s team has the same four players who won gold for the U.S. at the AmeriCup in Miami last November — Jimmer Fredette, Canyon Barry, Kareem Maddox and Dylan Travis. The team will be coached by Joe Lewandowski.

The tournament in Vienna runs from May 30 through June 4.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

