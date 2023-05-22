Live Radio
USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

May 22, 2023, 1:37 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (29) 45-9 749 1
2. Florida (1) 42-13 714 2
3. LSU 42-13 652 4
4. Arkansas 39-15 643 2
5. Stanford 37-14 641 5
6. Vanderbilt 37-17 552 6
7. Coastal Carolina 37-17 526 8
8. Clemson 39-17 524 10
9. Virginia 44-11 454 13
10. Connecticut 40-13 432 11
11. Miami (Fla.) 37-18 409 12
12. East Carolina 41-15 366 15
13. Tennessee 38-18 335 19
14. Oregon State 39-16 312 18
15. Campbell 41-13 288 14
16. Dallas Baptist 42-13 279 17
17. West Virginia 39-16 250 7
18. Oklahoma State 37-16 223 22
19. South Carolina 38-17 199 9
20. Boston College 34-17 175 21
21. Kentucky 36-17 169 20
22. Texas 38-18 154 NR
23. Southern Mississippi 37-16 134 24
24. Duke 35-19 133 16
25. Auburn 33-19 111 NR

Dropped out: No. 23 Maryland (37-19); No. 25 Indiana State (38-14).

Others receiving votes: Maryland (37-19) 108; Indiana State (38-14) 83; Alabama (38-17) 73; Northeastern (41-12) 24; Indiana (40-16) 18; Washington (33-16) 6; Texas-San Antonio (38-17) 5; Oral Roberts (43-11) 5; North Carolina (33-21) 4.

