USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The Associated Press

May 15, 2023, 1:27 PM

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.

Record Pts Pvs
1. Wake Forest (30) 42-8 774 1
2. Florida (1) 40-12 711 5
(tie) Arkansas 38-13 711 3
4. LSU 39-12 678 2
5. Stanford 34-14 648 6
6. Vanderbilt 35-16 516 4
7. West Virginia 39-13 497 11
8. Coastal Carolina 33-17 485 9
9. South Carolina 37-14 460 7
10. Clemson 35-17 427 21
11. UConn 38-12 410 10
12. Miami 34-17 376 13
13. Virginia 41-11 370 14
14. Campbell 39-11 367 11
15. East Carolina 38-14 344 15
16. Duke 34-16 341 8
17. Dallas Baptist 40-12 312 18
18. Oregon St. 36-15 306 18
19. Tennessee 35-17 274 20
20. Kentucky 35-15 254 16
21. Boston College 32-16 178 16
22. Oklahoma State 35-15 136 22
23. Maryland 35-18 120 23
24. Southern Miss. 35-15 73 NR
25. Indiana State 35-14 67 25

Dropped out: No. 24 Texas San Antonio (36-15); No. 25 Texas Tech (35-18).

Others receiving votes:

North Carolina (33-17) 55; Washington (32-14) 48; Alabama (35-17) 44; Auburn (30-19) 36; Indiana (38-14) 30; Texas (35-18) 8; Northeastern (38-11) 7; Southern California (31-20) 3; Texas San Antonio (36-15) 3; Texas Tech (35-18) 3; Oral Roberts (40-11) 2; Houston (31-20) 1.

