USA Today Baseball Coaches Poll

The USA TODAY Sports Top 25 baseball poll, with team’s RECORDS THROUGH SUNDAY, total points based on 25 for first place through one point for 25th, ranking in the last poll and first-place votes received in parentheses.
|Record
|Pts
|Pvs
|1. LSU (27)
|35-8
|769
|1
|2. Wake Forest (3)
|37-6
|747
|2
|3. Florida
|35-10
|675
|4
|4. South Carolina (1)
|35-8
|667
|3
|5. Vanderbilt
|32-11
|660
|5
|6. Arkansas
|33-11
|625
|6
|7. Stanford
|28-13
|557
|8
|8. Coastal Carolina
|28-14
|522
|7
|9. Connecticut
|32-11
|433
|13
|10. Duke
|31-13
|430
|22
|11. Miami
|28-16
|373
|17
|12. Virginia
|35-11
|359
|10
|13. Campbell
|31-10
|356
|9
|14. West Virginia
|33-11
|344
|21
|15. East Carolina
|31-13
|310
|14
|16. Tennessee
|30-14
|298
|16
|17. Boston College
|29-14
|288
|12
|18. Dallas Baptist
|34-10
|271
|20
|19. Oregon
|30-13
|211
|23
|20. Oregon State
|30-13
|197
|NR
|21. Kentucky
|30-13
|159
|11
|22. Arizona State
|29-15
|136
|18
|23. Oklahoma State
|30-13
|125
|24
|24. Texas Tech
|30-15
|89
|15
|25. Louisville
|28-15
|79
|19
Dropped out: No. 25 Indiana (31-14).
Others receiving votes:
Texas San Antonio (33-11) 65; Maryland (30-15) 60; North Carolina (28-16) 49; Northeastern (35-7) 36; Texas (30-15) 36; Indiana State (28-13) 31; Clemson (28-17) 21; Florida Gulf Coast (33-11) 20; Cal State Fullerton (26-13) 17; UCLA (24-15) 13; Indiana (31-14) 11; Kansas State (28-17) 9; Alabama (30-15) 8; North Carolina State (28-14) 5;Southern Mississippi (28-15) 5; Notre Dame (25-17) 4; Auburn (25-18) 3; Oral Roberts (32-11) 1; UC Santa Barbara (28-12) 1.
