Texas Tech upsets No. 3 seed West Virginia 6-2 in Big 12 Tournament

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Hudson White had three hits, Mason Molina pitched six strong innings and Texas Tech upset third-seeded West Virginia 6-2 on Wednesday night in the first round of the Big 12 Tournament.

The sixth-seeded Red Raiders (38-19) scored in five straight innings, beginning with a two-run second, to knock the Mountaineers (39-17) into the losers bracket. Texas Tech advances to play No. 7 seed Oklahoma on Thursday night. West Virginia will play an elimination game against second-seeded Oklahoma State earlier Thursday.

White singled in the first run of the game and Nolen Hester drew a bases-loaded walk for a 2-0 lead.

Gavin Kash made it 3-0 with a solo home run and Hester pushed the lead to 4-0 with an RBI single in the fourth. Caleb McNeely hit a solo homer in the bottom of the inning for the Mountaineers, but Texas Tech got the run back on a home run by Austin Green in the fifth. Tracer Lopez scored the sixth run for the Red Raiders on a balk by reliever Maxx Yehl before he threw his first pitch.

Molina (5-2) allowed one run on four hits and three walks, striking out six. Brandon Beckel pitched the final three innings for his sixth save. He allowed an unearned run on two hits, striking out four.

