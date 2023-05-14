Live Radio
Tempers flare after Celtics’ Brown grabbed near 76ers bench in Game 7 matchup

The Associated Press

May 14, 2023, 4:59 PM

BOSTON (AP) — The latest installment of the long-running rivalry between the 76ers and Celtics had one of its oddest moments in the first half of their Eastern Conference semifinals Game 7 matchup Sunday.

Boston’s Jaylen Brown and Philadelphia’s Georges Niang were given technical fouls after Niang appeared to grab Brown’s leg in an attempt to stop him from running back onto the court after he fell into the 76ers bench area.

With 6:50 remaining in the second quarter, Brown dove in front of the bench to save a ball from going out of bounds.

He was successful, tipping it to a teammate to ignite a fast break. But as he turned to run up the court, he turned around agitated and shouted toward the Philadelphia bench.

Referees reviewed video of the play on the next dead ball and it showed Niang grabbing Brown’s leg as he tried to run back into play.

Both were assessed technical fouls.

