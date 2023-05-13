Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom stays on course for wire-to-wire win at Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on…

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom stayed on course for a wire-to-wire victory at the Soudal Open on the European tour by shooting 4-under 67 in the third round on Saturday.

Belgium’s Thomas Detry was making a run at the title in his home country, however, after moving into second place — one stroke behind Forsstrom — with a round of 66.

Forsstrom, who came through qualifying school at the end of last year to gain his tour card, was on 15 under overall as he goes for his first senior victory.

The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom has made only one bogey all week — in his second round, in which he also shot 67 — and made three birdies in his final six holes on Saturday.

Julien Brun of France and Jens Dantorp of Sweden both shot 67s and were tied for third place, three strokes from the lead.

