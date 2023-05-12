Sweden’s Simon Forsstrom keeps 1-stroke lead at Soudal Open

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom maintained his one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European…

ANTWERP, Belgium (AP) — Unheralded Swedish golfer Simon Forsstrom maintained his one-stroke lead in the Soudal Open on the European tour by posting a 4-under 67 in the second round on Friday.

The No. 429-ranked Forsstrom, who came through qualifying school at the end of last year to get his tour card, carded five birdies and a bogey in his first 15 holes before parring his way home at Rinkven International Golf Club.

“I hit a lot of greens. I only chipped three times in two rounds so I think that’s the key,” said Forsstrom, who is looking for his first win. “It’s been a good start so I feel it’s going to be a good experience to play tomorrow.”

Jeong weon Ko of France moved to second with his successive rounds of 66.

Home favorite Thomas Detry was third on 9 under. The Belgian star made seven birdies and two bogeys in his 66.

“Winning an event is great, winning your first event is even better, and winning it at home would be just an absolute dream,” Detry said.

