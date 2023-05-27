Stewart scores 21, lifts Liberty over Sun 81-65

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 11 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter to lift the…

NEW YORK (AP) — Breanna Stewart scored 11 of her 21 points in the decisive third quarter to lift the New York Liberty to an 81-65 win over the Connecticut Sun on Saturday.

Courtney Vandersloot kept the momentum going in the final quarter. She finished with 18 points and 10 assists for the Liberty (2-1). Sabrina Ionescu added 17 points.

Tiffany Hayes scored 16 points and DeWanna Bonner added 14 to lead the Sun (3-1), who lost in the WNBA Finals last season.

Saturday marked the first regular season game that Jonquel Jones played against her former team. The 2021 MVP was traded in the offseason from Connecticut to New York as part of a three-way deal that sent Liberty guard Rebecca Allen to the Sun.

Jones scored the first basket of the game, but didn’t do much after that, finishing with seven points.

ACES 93, SPARKS 65

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A’ja Wilson had 23 points and six rebounds, Kelsey Plum added 19 and Jackie Young scored 16 points as Las Vegas defeated Los Angeles.

Nneka Ogwumike lead the Sparks with 16 points, while Karlie Samuelson chipped in with 13.

The game was merely a sideshow, though, as the night seemingly belonged to the fans who were there to see the unveiling of the championship banner hanging next to Aces coach Becky Hammon’s retired jersey, the players receive their championship rings and the entertainment throughout the night.

___

AP sports: https://apnews.com/hub/sports and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.