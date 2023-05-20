St. Louis Cardinals face the Los Angeles Dodgers Saturday

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-27, fifth in the NL Central) St.…

Los Angeles Dodgers (29-17, first in the NL West) vs. St. Louis Cardinals (19-27, fifth in the NL Central)

St. Louis; Saturday, 7:15 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Dodgers: Noah Syndergaard (1-3, 5.94 ERA, 1.38 WHIP, 26 strikeouts); Cardinals: Miles Mikolas (2-1, 4.91 ERA, 1.57 WHIP, 41 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Cardinals -110, Dodgers -110; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Cardinals host the Los Angeles Dodgers on Saturday.

St. Louis has gone 9-15 in home games and 19-27 overall. The Cardinals are 16-6 in games when they have more hits than their opponents.

Los Angeles has a 29-17 record overall and a 12-10 record on the road. Dodgers hitters have a collective .450 slugging percentage to rank second in the NL.

Saturday’s game is the sixth time these teams square off this season. The Dodgers are up 4-1 in the season series.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paul Goldschmidt has a .301 batting average to lead the Cardinals, and has 16 doubles and seven home runs. Nolan Arenado is 15-for-41 with six home runs and 16 RBI over the last 10 games.

Max Muncy leads the Dodgers with 15 home runs while slugging .562. Freddie Freeman is 16-for-40 with five doubles, a triple, three home runs and 13 RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 7-3, .274 batting average, 3.54 ERA, outscored opponents by 29 runs

Dodgers: 8-2, .239 batting average, 3.62 ERA, outscored opponents by 17 runs

INJURIES: Cardinals: Packy Naughton: 60-Day IL (forearm), Dylan Carlson: 10-Day IL (ankle), Tyler O’Neill: 10-Day IL (back), Jake Woodford: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Wilking Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Dodgers: Dustin May: 15-Day IL (forearm), Jimmy Nelson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Alex Reyes: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Daniel Hudson: 60-Day IL (knee), Ryan Pepiot: 60-Day IL (oblique), Michael Grove: 15-Day IL (groin), Gavin Lux: 60-Day IL (knee), Walker Buehler: 60-Day IL (elbow), Blake Treinen: 60-Day IL (shoulder), J.P. Feyereisen: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

