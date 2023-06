Sports on TV for Wednesday, May 24

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Wednesday, May 24 BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE 11 a.m. NBATV — Clube…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Wednesday, May 24

BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE

11 a.m.

NBATV — Clube Atlético Petroleos de Luanda vs. Association Sportive des Douanes, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda

2:30 p.m.

NBATV — Stade Malien vs. Al Ahly Sporting Club, Semifinal, Kigali, Rwanda

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10 a.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TCU vs. Kansas St., Game 1, Arlington, Texas

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. LSU, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Notre Dame, Pool A, Durham, N.C.

2 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Arkansas, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Georgia Tech vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Nebraska, Game 4, Omaha, Neb.

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: UCLA vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Florida, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Virginia Tech vs. Clemson, Pool C, Durham, N.C.

8 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 5, Omaha, Neb.

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD vs. Vanderbilt, Second Round, Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: California vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tournament: Team Match-Play – National Championship, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play – Day 1, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Milwaukee OR Arizona at Philadelphia

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

11:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at LA Angels OR Oakland at Seattle (Joined in Progress)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:25 p.m.

ESPN2 — La Liga: Rayo Vallecano at Real Madrid

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Italy vs. Nigeria, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina

3 p.m.

CBSSN — The Italian Cup: Fiorentina vs. Inter Milan, Final, Rome

USA — Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

4:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Brazil vs. Dominican Republic, Group D, Mendoza, Argentina

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Group Stage: U.S. vs. Panama, Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Thursday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

