Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 9

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 9

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPN2 — Vanderbilt at Louisville

8 p.m.

PAC-12N — BYU at Utah

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: Second Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7:30 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: Missouri vs. Mississippi St., First Round, Fayetteville, Ark.

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — Premier Lacrosse League Draft: From Bristol, Conn.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Boston at Atlanta

9:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at LA Angels OR Miami at Arizona

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Philadelphia at Boston, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Phoenix at Denver, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 4

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Manchester City at Real Madrid, Semifinal, Leg 1

7 p.m.

FS2 — Canadian Championship: CF Montréal at Toronto FC, Quarterfinal

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Wednesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

_____

