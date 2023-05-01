Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 2

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Tuesday, May 2 COLLEGE BASEBALL 7 p.m. SECN — Kansas at…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 2

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

SECN — Kansas at Missouri

GOLF

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Professional Championship: Third Round, Twin Warriors & Santa Ana Pueblo Golf Clubs, Santa Ana Pueblo, N.M.

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO National Showcase: Georgetown Prep (Md.) vs. Bullis School (Md.), Potomac, Md.

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — Toronto at Boston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at LA Dodgers OR Cincinnati at San Diego (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 2

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State, Game 1

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 1

9:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 1

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — The German Cup: Rb Leipzig at SC Freiburg, Semifinal

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Arsenal

10 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF Champions League: Philadelphia at LAFC, Semifinal, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Quarterfinals, Madrid-ATP Early Rounds

_____

