Sports on TV for Tuesday, May 16

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Tuesday, May 16

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

BTN — Evansville at Indiana

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: Avon Old Farms (Conn.) vs Taft School (Conn.), Watertown, Conn.

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Slovenia vs. Norway, Group B, Riga, Latvia

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Kazakhstan, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Minnesota at LA Dodgers OR Philadelphia at San Francisco (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1

ESPN2 — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 1 (NBA in Stephen A.’s World)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

1 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Quarterfinals, Italian Open-ATP Early Rounds

