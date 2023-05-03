Sports on TV for Thursday, May 4

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 4 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 4

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Notre Dame

SECN — Mississippi at Missouri

8 p.m.

ESPNU — Vanderbilt at Alabama

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

1 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Penn St., Semifinal, Baltimore

3:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Maryland vs. Johns Hopkins, Semifinal, Baltimore

6:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Providence vs. Georgetown, Semifinal, Milwaukee

9:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Big East Tournament: Villanova vs. Denver, Semifinal, Milwaukee

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Michigan vs. Northwestern, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

7:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Southern Cal, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: Rutgers vs. Maryland, Semifinal, Columbus, Ohio

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD vs. Stanford, Semifinal, Berkeley, Calif.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, First Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

2 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, First Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, First Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: NY Mets at Detroit OR LA Angels at St. Louis

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Atlanta at Miami OR Seattle at Oakland (3:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Boston (Joined in Progress)

NBA BASKETBALL

9:10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: LA Lakers at Golden State

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 2

9:30 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 2

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Brighton & Hove Albion

TENNIS

7 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal; Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal, Doubles Semifinal

2 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Semifinal, Madrid-ATP Quarterfinal

_____

