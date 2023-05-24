Sports on TV for Thursday, May 25

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 25 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 25

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Carlton at Sydney

COLLEGE BASEBALL

10:30 a.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

11 a.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: Pittsburgh vs. Wake Forest, Pool A, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 6, Omaha, Neb.

1 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Arizona St. vs. Oregon St., Pool B, Scottsdale, Ariz.

2 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

3 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: North Carolina vs. Virginia, Pool B, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Omaha, Neb.

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 7, Arlington, Texas

5:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Southern Cal vs. Washington, Pool C, Scottsdale, Ariz.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: NC State vs. Miami, Pool D, Durham, N.C.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Omaha, Neb.

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Game 8, Arlington, Texas

9 p.m.

SECN — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Third Round, Hoover, Ala.

10 p.m.

PAC-12N — Pac-12 Tournament: Oregon vs. Stanford, Pool A, Scottsdale, Ariz.

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

7 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Georgia at Florida St., Super Regional, Game 1

9 p.m.

ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: Oregon at Oklahoma St., Super Regional, Game 1

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play – Day 2, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

5 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship: U.S. vs. Czech Republic, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship: Canada vs. Finland, Quarterfinal, Tampere, Finland

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Toronto at Tampa Bay OR St. Louis at Cincinnati (12:30 p.m.)

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Philadelphia at Atlanta OR NY Mets at Chicago Cubs (7:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

1:50 p.m.

FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Uruguay vs. England, Group E, La Plata, Argentina

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m.

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Quarterfinals

6 a.m. (Friday)

TENNIS — French Open Qualifying; Geneva-ATP, Lyon-ATP, Strasbourg-WTA, Rabat-WTA Semifinals

WNBA BASKETBALL

10 p.m.

CBSSN — Las Vegas at Los Angeles

