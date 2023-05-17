Sports on TV for Thursday, May 18

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Thursday, May 18 AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL 5:30 a.m. (Friday) FS2 —…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Thursday, May 18

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5:30 a.m. (Friday)

FS2 — AFL: Melbourne at Port Adelaide

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

BTN — Maryland at Penn St.

7 p.m.

ACCN — Florida St. at Louisville

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

SECN — Arkansas at Vanderbilt

8 p.m.

BTN — Indiana at Michigan St.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: James Madison at Syracuse, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Notre Dame at Boston College, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Denver at North Carolina, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Northwestern, Quarterfinal

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, First Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y. (with Matty and the Caddie)

HORSE RACING

3 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Hungary vs. Sweden, Group A, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovakia, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MLB BASEBALL

1 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Mets OR LA Angels at Baltimore (12:30 p.m.)

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Cleveland at Chicago White Sox (Joined in Progress)

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR NY Yankees at Toronto (7 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 2

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 1

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 5, Fort Worth, Texas

RUGBY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS2 — MLR: Old Glory DC at Toronto

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United

TENNIS

9 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP Quarterfinal

_____

