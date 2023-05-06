Sports on TV for Sunday, May 7

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Sunday, May 7 AUTO RACING 10 a.m. CBSSN — FIM Motocross:…

Listen now to WTOP News

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Sunday, May 7

AUTO RACING

10 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MX2, Madrid (Taped)

11 a.m.

CBSSN — FIM Motocross: The MXGP, Madrid (Taped)

2 p.m.

ABC — Formula 1: The Crypto.com Miami Grand Prix, Miami International Autodrome, Miami

CNBC — FIM Superbike World Championship: Round 4, Barcelona, Spain (Taped)

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The AdventHealth 400, Kansas Speedway, Kansas City, Kan.

1 a.m. (Monday)

USA — AMA Monster Energy Supercross: Round 16, Denver (Taped)

BOWLING

12 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: Players Championship, Match Play, North Brunswick, N.J.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

2 p.m.

SECN — South Carolina at Kentucky

COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Gulf Shores, Ala.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Army vs. Loyola (Md.), Championship, Boston

ESPN2 — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Princeton, Championship, New York

9:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Men’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

10 a.m.

ESPNU — America East Tournament: Binghamton at Albany, Championship

12 p.m.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: Denver at UConn, Championship

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Women’s Lacrosse Selection Show

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ACCN — Louisville at Florida St.

BTN — Michigan St. at Indiana

SECN — Mississippi St. at Auburn

2 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh

BTN — Michigan at Minnesota

ESPN2 — Florida at Kentucky

4 p.m.

PAC-12N — Washington at Stanford

6 p.m.

PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Final Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Final Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, Final Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.

6 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Final Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 a.m.

NBC — Baltimore at Atlanta

PEACOCK — Baltimore at Atlanta

4 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Houston at Seattle OR Milwaukee at San Francisco

7 p.m.

ESPN — LA Dodgers at San Diego

NBA BASKETBALL

3:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 4

8 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

3:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Carolina at New Jersey, Game 3

6:30 p.m.

TBS — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Toronto at Florida, Game 3

9:30 p.m.

TBS — Western Conference Semifinal: Dallas at Seattle, Game 3

RUGBY (MEN’S)

4:20 a.m.

FS2 — NRL: Parramatta at Gold Coast

SAILING

7:30 p.m.

CBSSN — Sail GP: Day 2, San Francisco

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Arsenal at Newcastle United

4:30 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Sporting Kansas City at Seattle

7 p.m.

FS2 — CPL: Cavalry FC at Vancouver FC

TENNIS

9:30 a.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-WTA Doubles Final

12:30 p.m.

TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Singles Final

TRACK AND FIELD

12 p.m.

CNBC — IAAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Diamond League Meeting, Doha, Qatar (Taped)

USFL FOOTBALL

3 p.m.

NBC — New Orleans vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio

6:30 p.m.

FS1 — Pittsburgh at Birmingham

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.