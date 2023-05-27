Sports on TV for Sunday, May 28

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Sunday, May 28
AUTO RACING
7:30 a.m.
ABC — Formula 1: The Monaco Grand Prix, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco
12:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
6 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.
2 a.m. (Monday)
CNBC — AMA Monster Energy Supercross Championship: Round 18, Pala, Calif. (Taped)
CHL HOCKEY
6 p.m.
NHLN — Memorial Cup: Kamloops vs. Peterborough, Kamloops, British Columbia
COLLEGE BASEBALL
12 p.m.
ESPN2 — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Championship, Durham, N.C.
ESPNEWS — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Championship, Clearwater, Fla.
2 p.m.
CBSSN — Conference USA Tournament: TBD, Championship, Houston
3 p.m.
BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Championship, Omaha, Neb.
ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Championship, Hoover, Ala.
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Championship, Arlington, Texas
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: Boston College vs. Northwestern, Championship, Cary, N.C.
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
4 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
6 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
8 p.m.
ESPN2 — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Super Regional, Game 3 (If Necessary)
GOLF
6:30 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands
1 p.m.
CW — LIV Golf League: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
3 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
4 p.m.
NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.
6:30 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play – Finals, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas
HORSE RACING
12:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
4:30 p.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)
8 a.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Bronze-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
1 p.m.
NHLN — World Championship: TBD, Gold-Medal Game, Tampere, Finland
MILITARY BASKETBALL ASSOCIATION (MEN’S)
7 p.m.
CBSSN — TBD, Championship, Wichita, Kan.
MLB BASEBALL
11:35 a.m.
PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay
1:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Cleveland OR Texas at Baltimore
4:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona OR Miami at LA Angels (Joined in Progress)
7 p.m.
ESPN — Philadelphia at Atlanta
SOCCER (MEN’S)
11:30 a.m.
BRAVO — Premier League: Fulham at Manchester United
CNBC — Premier League: Tottenham Hotspur at Leeds United
SYFY — Premier League: West Ham United at Leicester City
USA — Premier League: Bournemouth at Everton
12 p.m.
CBSSN — Serie A: Cremonese at Lazio
1:50 p.m.
FS2 — FIFA U-20 World Cup Group Stage: Iraq vs. England, Group E, Buenos Aires, Argentina
3 p.m.
FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — Columbus Crew SC at Nashville SC
SOCCER (WOMEN’S)
5:55 p.m.
FS2 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship Soccer Group Stage: Jamaica vs. U.S., Group A, Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic
TENNIS
5 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m.
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
5 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
6 a.m. (Monday)
TENNIS — ATP/WTA: The French Open, First Round, Paris
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
CNBC — IIAF World Athletics Diamond League: The Meeting International Mohammed VI d’Athletisme de Rabat, Rabat, Morocco
USFL FOOTBALL
2:30 p.m.
USA — Houston at Memphis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey, Canton, Ohio
WNBA BASKETBALL
3 p.m.
NBATV — Indiana at Atlanta
6 p.m.
NBATV — Dallas at Chicago
9 p.m.
CBSSN — Minnesota at Las Vegas
