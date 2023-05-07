Sports on TV for Monday, May 8

(All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 8 COLLEGE GOLF 4:30 p.m. GOLF — The PGA…

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 8

COLLEGE GOLF

4:30 p.m.

GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee

NBA BASKETBALL

7:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft Lottery

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham

12:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest

TENNIS

5 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Tuesday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

