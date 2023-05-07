Sports on TV for Monday, May 8

(All times Eastern)
Monday, May 8
COLLEGE GOLF
4:30 p.m.
GOLF — The PGA WORKS Collegiate Championships: First Round, Shoal Creek Club & Bent Brook Golf Course, Shoal Creek, Ala.
MLB BASEBALL
7:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: St. Louis at Chicago Cubs OR LA Dodgers at Milwaukee
NBA BASKETBALL
7:30 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 4
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 4
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
ESPN — 2023 NHL Draft Lottery
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Vegas at Edmonton, Game 3
SOCCER (MEN’S)
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — English League Championship: Blackburn Rovers at Millwall
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Fulham
12:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Everton at Brighton & Hove Albion
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Southampton at Nottingham Forest
TENNIS
5 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
6 a.m. (Tuesday)
TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds
