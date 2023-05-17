Sports on TV for May 22-28

Adv20 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 22 COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S) 5 p.m. GOLF —…

Adv20

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 22

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tourament: First Round, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — San Francisco at Minnesota

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 3

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Leicester City at Newcastle United

_____

Tuesday, May 23

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

TBS — LA Dodgers at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 4

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 3

_____

Wednesday, May 24

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE GOLF (WOMEN’S)

5 p.m.

GOLF — NCAA Tourament: Team Match-Play, Grayhawk Golf Club, Scottsdale, Ariz.

GOLF

1:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 4

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

GOLF — USA Premier League: Manchester City at Brighton & Hove Albion

SOCCER (WOMEN’S)

7 p.m.

FS1 — CONCACAF U-20 Championship: U.S. vs. Panama

_____

Thursday, May 25

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

8:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, First Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, First Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, First Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Miami at Boston, Game 5 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Vegas at Dallas, Game 4

_____

Friday, May 26

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Fremantle at Melbourne

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

10:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

1:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

3:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR ARCA Menards Series

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Crafstman Truck Series: The North Carolina Education Lottery 200, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

5:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Semifinal

GOLF

7:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Second Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Second Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Second Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

7 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

MLB BASEBALL

6:40 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Detroit

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — San Diego at NY Yankees

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: Denver at LA Lakers, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Florida at Carolina, Game 5 (If Necessary)

_____

Saturday, May 27

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco

1 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: The Alsco Uniforms 300, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — Big South Tournament: TBD

4 p.m.

ESPNU — West Coast Tournament: TBD

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Third Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf Leage: Second Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

1:30 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Third Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Third Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

5:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

6:30 a.m. (Saturday)

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

LACROSSE (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NLL: TBA

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia at Atlanta

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: Boston at Arizona, Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, St. Louis at Cleveland

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Boston at Miami, Game 6 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

ABC — Western Conference Final: Dallas at Vegas, Game 5 (If Necessary)

TRACK AND FIELD

4:30 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The LA Grand Prix, Los Angeles

USFL FOOTBALL

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham vs. New Orleans

9 p.m.

FS1 — Philadelphia vs. Pittsburgh

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

CBS — New York at Connecticut

_____

Sunday, May 28

AUTO RACING

12:30 p.m.

NBC — NYY IndyCar Series: The Indianapolis 500, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

6 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Cup Series: The Coca-Cola 600, Charlotte Motor Speedway, Concord, N.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

6 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPN – NCAA Tournament: TBD, Championship

GOLF

6:30 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The KLM Open, Final Round, Bernardus Golf Course, Cromvoirt, Netherlands

1 p.m.

CW — LIV Golf Leage: Final Round, Trump National Golf Club, Washington

GOLF — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

3 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The Charles Schwab Challenge, Final Round, Colonial Golf Course, Fort Worth, Texas

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

4 p.m.

NBC — PGA Tour Champions: The KitchenAid Senior PGA Championship, Final Round, Fields Ranch East, Benton Harbor, Mich.

6:30 p.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Bank of Hope, Match-Play, Shadow Creek, Las Vegas

HORSE RACING

12:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

11:35 a.m.

PEACOCK — LA Dodgers at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

ESPN2 —Philadelphia at Atlanta

NBA BASKETBALL

8:40 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Final: LA Lakers at Denver, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Final: Carolina at Florida, Game 6 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

11:30 a.m.

SYFY — Premier League: TBA

USA — Premier League: TBA

3 p.m.

FOX — MLS: Portland at Sporting Kansas City

USFL FOOTBALL

2:30 p.m.

USA Houston at Memphis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — Michigan vs. New Jersey

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.