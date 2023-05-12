Sports on TV for May 15-21

Adv13 (All times Eastern) Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts Monday, May 15 NBA BASKETBALL 8 p.m. TNT — Eastern…

Listen now to WTOP News

Adv13

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Monday, May 15

NBA BASKETBALL

8 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City

_____

Tuesday, May 16

HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)

5 p.m.

ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: TBA

MLB BASEBALL

8 p.m.

TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston

NBA BASKETBALL

8:30 p.m.

ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York

NHL HOCKEY

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2

_____

Wednesday, May 17

NBA BASKETBALL

2 p.m.

ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago

SOCCER (MEN’S)

3 p.m.

CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — MLS: D.C. Unite at Philadelphia Union

_____

Thursday, May 18

COLLEGE BASEBALL

7 p.m.

FS1 — UConn at Creighton

COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

SOCCER (MEN’S)

2:30 p.m.

USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United

_____

Friday, May 19

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

2:30 a.m. (Saturday)

FS1 — Geelong at Fremantle

AUTO RACING

7:25 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:55 a.m.

ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

7 p.m.

FS1 — NHRA: Practice, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.

6:25 a.m. (Saturday)

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

11 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

11 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

8:30 p.m.

FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

MLB BASEBALL

7:05 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Toronto

7:20 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Seattle at Atlanta

WNBA BASKETBALL

11 p.m.

ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix

_____

Saturday, May 20

AUTO RACING

6:25 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

9:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

10:30 a.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

1:30 p.m.

FOX — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

2:30 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

7 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FS1 — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.

BOXING

8 p.m.

ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts,

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

1 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

3 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

5 p.m.

ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

7 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

9 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional

GOLF

9 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

HORSE RACING

5:30 p.m.

NBC — The Preakness: Pre-Race, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

6 p.m.

NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore

MLB BASEBALL

4 p.m.

FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay

7 p.m.

FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Seattle at Atlanta

RUGBY (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Rugby ATL

SOCCER (MEN’S)

7:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur

10 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth

12:30 p.m.

NBC — Premier League: TBA

9:30 p.m.

FS1 — Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC

USFL FOOTBALL

12:30 p.m.

USA — Pittsburgh at Memphis

4 p.m.

FOX — Birmingham at Michigan

WNBA BASKETBALL

1 p.m.

ABC — Dallas at Atlanta

3 p.m.

ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas

_____

Sunday, May 21

AUTO RACING

8:55 a.m.

ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy

4 p.m.

NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis

5:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.

COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)

12 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

2:30 p.m.

ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal

BOWLING

2 p.m.

FOX — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Finals, Jupiter, Fla.

GOLF

10 a.m.

ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

1 p.m.

CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.

MLB BASEBALL

11:30 p.m.

NBC — NY Yankees at Cincinnati

PEACOCK — NY Yankees at Cincinnati

7 p.m.

ESPN — Cleveland at NY Mets

RODEO

12 p.m.

CBS — PBR: The Race For The World Championship (Taped)

SOCCER (MEN’S)

8:30 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United

11 a.m.

USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City

TRACK AND FIELD

2 p.m.

NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda

USFL FOOTBALL

12 p.m.

FS1 — New Orleans vs. Philadelphia

4 p.m.

FOX — New jersey at Houston

WNBA BASKETBALL

4 p.m.

ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago

_____

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.