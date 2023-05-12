Sports on TV for May 15-21

Adv13
(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Monday, May 15
NBA BASKETBALL
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Miami at New York, Game 7 (If Necessary)
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 7 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Seattle at Dallas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Liverpool at Leicester City
_____
Tuesday, May 16
HIGH SCHOOL LACROSSE (BOY’S)
5 p.m.
ESPNU — GEICO Showcase: TBA
MLB BASEBALL
8 p.m.
TBS — Chicago Cubs at Houston
NBA BASKETBALL
8:30 p.m.
ESPN — NBA Draft Lottery 2023: From New York
NHL HOCKEY
7 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 7 (If Necessary)
10 p.m.
TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 7 (If Necessary)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: AC Milan at Inter Milan, Semifinals, Leg 2
_____
Wednesday, May 17
NBA BASKETBALL
2 p.m.
ESPN2 — NBA Draft Combine 2023: From Chicago
SOCCER (MEN’S)
3 p.m.
CBS — UEFA Champions League: Real Madrid at Manchester City, Semifinals, Leg 2
7:30 p.m.
FS1 — MLS: D.C. Unite at Philadelphia Union
_____
Thursday, May 18
COLLEGE BASEBALL
7 p.m.
FS1 — UConn at Creighton
COLLEGE LACROSSE (WOMEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
7:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
SOCCER (MEN’S)
2:30 p.m.
USA — Premier League: Brighton & Hove Albion at Newcastle United
_____
Friday, May 19
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — Geelong at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
7:25 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:55 a.m.
ESPNU — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
3 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Practice, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
7 p.m.
FS1 — NHRA: Practice, Route 66 Raceway, Elwood, Ill.
6:25 a.m. (Saturday)
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
11 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
GOLF
11 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
1 p.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
ESPN2 — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Second Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
8:30 p.m.
FS1 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
MLB BASEBALL
7:05 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Baltimore at Toronto
7:20 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Seattle at Atlanta
WNBA BASKETBALL
11 p.m.
ESPN — Los Angeles at Phoenix
_____
Saturday, May 20
AUTO RACING
6:25 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
9:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Qualifying, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
10:30 a.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
1:30 p.m.
FOX — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Tyson 250, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
2:30 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
7 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: Qualifying, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FS1 — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Prelims, Jupiter, Fla.
BOXING
8 p.m.
ESPN — Top Rank Prelims: Undercard Bouts,
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
1 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
3 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
5 p.m.
ESPN — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
7 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
9 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Regional
GOLF
9 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Third Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
HORSE RACING
5:30 p.m.
NBC — The Preakness: Pre-Race, Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
6 p.m.
NBC — The 148th Preakness Stakes: From Pimlico Race Course, Baltimore
MLB BASEBALL
4 p.m.
FS1 — Milwaukee at Tampa Bay
7 p.m.
FOX — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at St. Louis OR Seattle at Atlanta
RUGBY (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
FS1 — MLR: Dallas at Rugby ATL
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Brentford at Tottenham Hotspur
10 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Manchester United at Bournemouth
12:30 p.m.
NBC — Premier League: TBA
9:30 p.m.
FS1 — Sporting Kansas City at St. Louis City SC
USFL FOOTBALL
12:30 p.m.
USA — Pittsburgh at Memphis
4 p.m.
FOX — Birmingham at Michigan
WNBA BASKETBALL
1 p.m.
ABC — Dallas at Atlanta
3 p.m.
ABC — Seattle at Las Vegas
_____
Sunday, May 21
AUTO RACING
8:55 a.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: The Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Autodromo Nazionale Monza, Monza, Italy
4 p.m.
NBC — NTT IndyCar Series: Qualifying, Indianapolis Motor Speedway, Indianapolis
5:30 p.m.
FS1 — NASCAR Cup Series: The NASCAR All-Star Open, North Wilkesboro Speedway, North Wilkesboro, N.C.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
2:30 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD, Quarterfinal
BOWLING
2 p.m.
FOX — PBA: The Super Slam Cup, Finals, Jupiter, Fla.
GOLF
10 a.m.
ESPN — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
1 p.m.
CBS — PGA Tour: The PGA Championship, Final Round, Oak Hill CC, Rochester, N.Y.
MLB BASEBALL
11:30 p.m.
NBC — NY Yankees at Cincinnati
PEACOCK — NY Yankees at Cincinnati
7 p.m.
ESPN — Cleveland at NY Mets
RODEO
12 p.m.
CBS — PBR: The Race For The World Championship (Taped)
SOCCER (MEN’S)
8:30 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Leeds United at West Ham United
11 a.m.
USA — Premier League: Chelsea at Manchester City
TRACK AND FIELD
2 p.m.
NBC — USATF: The Bermuda Games, Devonshire, Bermuda
USFL FOOTBALL
12 p.m.
FS1 — New Orleans vs. Philadelphia
4 p.m.
FOX — New jersey at Houston
WNBA BASKETBALL
4 p.m.
ESPN — Phoenix at Chicago
_____
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.