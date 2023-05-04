Sports on TV for Friday, May 5

(All times Eastern)
Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts
Friday, May 5
AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL
5:30 a.m.
FS2 — AFL Brisbane at Carlton
12 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Adelaide at Geelong
2:30 a.m. (Saturday)
FS1 — AFL: Melbourne at Gold Coast
5:25 a.m. (Saturday)
FS2 — AFL: Hawthorn at Fremantle
AUTO RACING
2:25 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
5:55 p.m.
ESPN2 — Formula 1: Practice, Miami International Autodrome, Miami
BASKETBALL AFRICA LEAGUE
9 a.m.
NBATV — Petro de Luanda vs. Al Ahly, Cairo, Egypt
COLLEGE BASEBALL
8 p.m.
ACCN — Boston College at Wake Forest
SECN — Vanderbilt at Alabama
11 p.m.
PAC-12N — Washington at Washington St.
COLLEGE BEACH VOLLEYBALL (WOMEN’S)
10 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: TBD vs. UCLA, Dual 1, Gulf Shores, Ala.
11 a.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Long Beach St. vs. California, Dual 2, Gulf Shores, Ala.
12 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FIU vs. Florida St., Dual 3, Gulf Shores, Ala.
1 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: FAU vs. LSU, Dual 4, Gulf Shores, Ala.
2 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stetson vs. TCU, Dual 5, Gulf Shores, Ala.
3 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Stanford vs. Grand Canyon, Dual 6, Gulf Shores, Ala.
4 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Georgia St. vs. Southern Cal, Dual 7, Gulf Shores, Ala.
5 p.m.
ESPNU — NCAA Tournament: Hawaii vs. Loyola Marymount, Dual 8, Gulf Shores, Ala.
COLLEGE LACROSSE (MEN’S)
4 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Loyola (Md.) at Boston U., Semifinal
6 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Yale vs. Cornell, Semifinal, New York
7 p.m.
CBSSN — Patriot League Tournament: Lehigh vs. Army, Semifinal, Boston
8:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Ivy League Tournament: Princeton vs. Penn, Semifinal, New York
COLLEGE SOFTBALL
5:30 p.m.
BTN — Maryland at Illinois
6 p.m.
ACCN — NC State at Pittsburgh
SECN — South Carolina at Tennessee
7 p.m.
ESPN2 — Oklahoma at Oklahoma St.
7:30 p.m.
BTN — Iowa at Wisconsin
9 p.m.
PAC-12N — Utah at Oregon
10:30 p.m.
ESPNU — Washington at Stanford
GOLF
7 a.m.
GOLF — DP World Tour: The DS Automobiles Italian Open, Second Round, Marco Simone GC, Rome
12 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Mitsubishi Electric Classic, First Round, TPC Sugarloaf, Duluth, Ga.
2 p.m.
GOLF — PGA Tour: The Wells Fargo Championship, Second Round, Quail Hollow Golf Course, Charlotte, N.C.
6 p.m.
GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Hanwha LIFEPLUS International Crown, Second Round, TPC Harding Park, San Francisco
HORSE RACING
10:30 a.m.
FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races
1 p.m.
USA — The Kentucky Oaks: Day Races, Churchill Downs, Louisville, Ky.
MLB BASEBALL
2 p.m.
MLBN — Miami at Chicago Cubs
6:40 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Chicago White Sox at Cincinnati
7:10 p.m.
APPLETV+ — Minnesota at Cleveland
9:30 p.m.
MLBN — Regional Coverage: LA Dodgers at San Diego OR Washington at Arizona
NBA BASKETBALL
7:40 p.m.
ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Boston at Philadelphia, Game 3
10 p.m.
ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3
ESPN2 — Western Conference Semifinal: Denver at Phoenix, Game 3 (NBA in Stephen A’s World)
NHL HOCKEY
8 p.m.
TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New Jersey at Carolina, Game 2
SOCCER (MEN’S)
7:30 p.m.
FS2 — CPL: Forge FC at York United FC
TENNIS
10 a.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal
2 p.m.
TENNIS — Madrid-ATP Semifinal
