Sports on TV for Friday, May 12

(All times Eastern)

Schedule subject to change and/or blackouts

Friday, May 12

AUSTRALIAN RULES FOOTBALL

5 a.m.

FS2 — AFL: Geelong at Richmond

12 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Port Adelaide at North Melbourne

5 a.m. (Saturday)

FS2 — AFL: Essendon at Brisbane

AUTO RACING

3 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

5 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Xfinity Series: Qualifying, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

7:30 p.m.

FS1 — NASCAR Craftsman Truck Series: The Buckle Up South Carolina 200, Darlington Raceway, Darlington, S.C.

COLLEGE BASEBALL

5:30 p.m.

SECN — Vanderbilt at Florida

7 p.m.

ACCN — NC State at North Carolina

8:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Arizona at Stanford

SECN — Mississippi St. at LSU

11:30 p.m.

PAC-12N — Oregon St. at UCLA

COLLEGE SOFTBALL

12 p.m.

ESPNU — American Athletic Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tampa, Fla.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.

1 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

2 p.m.

ESPNU — Big 12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Oklahoma City

3:30 p.m.

ACCN — Atlantic Coast Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, South Bend, Ind.

4 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

6 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.

FS2 — Big East Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Storrs, Conn.

6:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Southeastern Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Fayetteville, Ark.

7:30 p.m.

ESPNU — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.

8:30 p.m.

BTN — Big Ten Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Urbana, Ill.

10 p.m.

ESPNU — Cal St.-Fullerton at Long Beach St.

10:30 p.m.

ESPN2 — Pac-12 Tournament: TBD, Semifinal, Tucson, Ariz.

GOLF

7 a.m.

GOLF — DP World Tour: The Soudal Open, Second Round, Rinkven International Golf & Country Club, Schilde, Belgium

10:30 a.m.

GOLF — LPGA Tour: The Cognizant Founders Cup, Second Round, Upper Montclair Country Club, Clifton, N.J.

1 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour Champions: The Regions Tradition, Second Round, Greystone Founders Course, Birmingham, Ala.

4 p.m.

GOLF — PGA Tour: The AT&T Byron Nelson, Second Round, TPC Craig Ranch, McKinney, Texas

HORSE RACING

2 p.m.

FS2 — NYRA: America’s Day at the Races

IIHF HOCKEY (MEN’S)

9 a.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Finland vs. U.S., Group A, Tampere, Finland

1 p.m.

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Latvia vs. Canada, Group B, Riga, Latvia

5 a.m. (Saturday)

NHLN — World Championship Group Stage: Switzerland vs. Slovenia, Group B, Riga, Latvia

MIXED MARTIAL ARTS

4 p.m.

SHO — Bellator 296 Main Card: Gegard Mousasi vs. Fabian Edwards (Middleweights), Paris

MLB BASEBALL

7 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: Tampa Bay at NY Yankees OR Pittsburgh at Baltimore

8:10 p.m.

APPLETV+ — Chicago Cubs at Minnesota

APPLETV+ — Kansas City at Milwaukee

10 p.m.

MLBN — Regional Coverage: San Diego at LA Dodgers OR Texas at Oakland (9:30 p.m.)

NBA BASKETBALL

7:40 p.m.

ESPN — Eastern Conference Semifinal: New York at Miami, Game 6

10 p.m.

ESPN — Western Conference Semifinal: Golden State at LA Lakers, Game 6

NHL HOCKEY (MEN’S)

7 p.m.

TNT — Eastern Conference Semifinal: Florida at Toronto, Game 5

10 p.m.

TNT — Western Conference Semifinal: Edmonton at Vegas, Game 5

RODEO

9 p.m.

CBSSN — PBR: The World Finals, Day 1, Fort Worth, Texas

TENNIS

5 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m.

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

5 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-ATP/WTA Early Rounds

6 a.m. (Saturday)

TENNIS — Italian Open-WTA Early Rounds

