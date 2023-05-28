NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7½ (203½) Miami MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

Listen now to WTOP News

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 7½ (203½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120 Texas -176 at DETROIT +148 at HOUSTON -126 Minnesota +108 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 LA Angels +116 at SEATTLE -134 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ARIZONA -190 Colorado +160 at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Pittsburgh +116 at LA DODGERS -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at ST. LOUIS -215 Kansas City +180 Tampa Bay -130 at CHICAGO CUBS +110 Atlanta -240 at OAKLAND +198

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -125 Vegas +104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.