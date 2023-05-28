Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 28, 2023, 11:55 PM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON (203½) Miami

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -142 Cleveland +120
Texas -176 at DETROIT +148
at HOUSTON -126 Minnesota +108
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -136 LA Angels +116
at SEATTLE -134 N.Y Yankees +116

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ARIZONA -190 Colorado +160
at SAN FRANCISCO -136 Pittsburgh +116
at LA DODGERS -225 Washington +188

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ST. LOUIS -215 Kansas City +180
Tampa Bay -130 at CHICAGO CUBS +110
Atlanta -240 at OAKLAND +198

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -125 Vegas +104

