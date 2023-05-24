Live Radio
NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 8 (215½) Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -136 Toronto +116
Chicago White Sox -142 at DETROIT +120
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Baltimore +108
at SEATTLE -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -168 at CINCINNATI +142
Miami -118 at COLORADO +100
San Diego -188 at WASHINGTON +158
at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF
at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF
at CHICAGO CUBS -118 N.Y Mets +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -122 Vegas +102

