NBA

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (215½) Miami

MLB

Thursday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TAMPA BAY -136 Toronto +116 Chicago White Sox -142 at DETROIT +120 at N.Y YANKEES -126 Baltimore +108 at SEATTLE -250 Oakland +205

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE St. Louis -168 at CINCINNATI +142 Miami -118 at COLORADO +100 San Diego -188 at WASHINGTON +158 at ATLANTA OFF Philadelphia OFF at MILWAUKEE OFF San Francisco OFF at CHICAGO CUBS -118 N.Y Mets +100

National Hockey League (NHL)

Thursday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -122 Vegas +102

