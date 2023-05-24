NBA Thursday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (215½) Miami MLB Thursday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…
NBA
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|8
|(215½)
|Miami
MLB
Thursday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TAMPA BAY
|-136
|Toronto
|+116
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at DETROIT
|+120
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Baltimore
|+108
|at SEATTLE
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|St. Louis
|-168
|at CINCINNATI
|+142
|Miami
|-118
|at COLORADO
|+100
|San Diego
|-188
|at WASHINGTON
|+158
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|OFF
|at MILWAUKEE
|OFF
|San Francisco
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-118
|N.Y Mets
|+100
National Hockey League (NHL)
Thursday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-122
|Vegas
|+102
