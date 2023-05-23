Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 23, 2023, 11:55 PM

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -148 Chicago White Sox +126
at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto +168
at N.Y YANKEES -142 Baltimore +120
Detroit -120 at KANSAS CITY +102
at LA ANGELS -116 Boston -102
at SEATTLE -290 Oakland +235

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -124 at PHILADELPHIA +106
St. Louis -164 at CINCINNATI +138
San Diego -154 at WASHINGTON +130
LA Dodgers OFF at ATLANTA OFF
N.Y Mets -112 at CHICAGO CUBS -104
Miami -164 at COLORADO +138

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -126 at PITTSBURGH +108
Houston -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at MINNESOTA -174 San Francisco +146

National Hockey League (NHL)

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -114 Carolina -105

