MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at CLEVELAND -148 Chicago White Sox +126 at TAMPA BAY -200 Toronto…
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at CLEVELAND
|-148
|Chicago White Sox
|+126
|at TAMPA BAY
|-200
|Toronto
|+168
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-142
|Baltimore
|+120
|Detroit
|-120
|at KANSAS CITY
|+102
|at LA ANGELS
|-116
|Boston
|-102
|at SEATTLE
|-290
|Oakland
|+235
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Arizona
|-124
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+106
|St. Louis
|-164
|at CINCINNATI
|+138
|San Diego
|-154
|at WASHINGTON
|+130
|LA Dodgers
|OFF
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-112
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|-104
|Miami
|-164
|at COLORADO
|+138
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Texas
|-126
|at PITTSBURGH
|+108
|Houston
|-112
|at MILWAUKEE
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-174
|San Francisco
|+146
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at FLORIDA
|-114
|Carolina
|-105
