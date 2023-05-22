Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 22, 2023, 11:55 PM

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (216½) Boston

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Chicago White Sox -116 at CLEVELAND -102
at TAMPA BAY -126 Toronto +108
at N.Y YANKEES -184 Baltimore +154
at KANSAS CITY OFF Detroit OFF
Boston -112 at LA ANGELS -104
at SEATTLE -235 Oakland +194

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Arizona +112
St. Louis -146 at CINCINNATI +124
San Diego -166 at WASHINGTON +140
at ATLANTA -200 LA Dodgers +168
N.Y Mets OFF at CHICAGO CUBS OFF
Miami -124 at COLORADO +106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -172 at PITTSBURGH +144
at MINNESOTA -136 San Francisco +116
Houston -130 at MILWAUKEE +110

National Hockey League (NHL)

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -142 Vegas +118

