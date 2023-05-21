Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 21, 2023, 11:54 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at LA LAKERS (224) Denver

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -127 Chicago White Sox +107
at TAMPA BAY -120 Toronto +102
Detroit -118 at KANSAS CITY +100
Boston OFF at LA ANGELS OFF
at SEATTLE -320 Oakland +260

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
St. Louis -190 at CINCINNATI +160
at PHILADELPHIA -225 Arizona +188
at ATLANTA -142 LA Dodgers +120
Miami -136 at COLORADO +116

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Texas -142 at PITTSBURGH +120
Houston -110 at MILWAUKEE -106
at MINNESOTA -154 San Francisco +130

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at FLORIDA -115 Carolina -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up