Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 20, 2023, 11:54 PM

May 20, 2023, 11:54 PM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (213½) at MIAMI

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -200 Baltimore +168
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -186 Kansas City +156
at HOUSTON -375 Oakland +300
at LA ANGELS -132 Minnesota +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Arizona -130 at PITTSBURGH +110
at PHILADELPHIA -120 Chicago Cubs +102
LA Dodgers -146 at ST. LOUIS +124
at SAN FRANCISCO -120 Miami +102

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -148 at CINCINNATI +126
at WASHINGTON -136 Detroit +116
Seattle -110 at ATLANTA -106
at N.Y METS -162 Cleveland +136
at TAMPA BAY -142 Milwaukee +120
at TEXAS -215 Colorado +180
at SAN DIEGO -144 Boston +122
at N.Y METS -168 Cleveland +142

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at VEGAS -128 Dallas +106

