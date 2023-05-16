Live Radio
The Associated Press

May 16, 2023, 11:54 PM

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 8 (210½) Miami

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -138 LA Angels +118
N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102
at BOSTON -118 Seattle +100
Cleveland OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at COLORADO -132 Cincinnati +112
Philadelphia -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104
at MIAMI -132 Washington +112
Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DETROIT -158 Pittsburgh +134
at LA DODGERS -148 Minnesota +126
Arizona -158 at OAKLAND +134
at SAN DIEGO -198 Kansas City +166
at N.Y METS OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Atlanta -158 at TEXAS +134
at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

