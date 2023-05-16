NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (210½) Miami MLB Wednesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at…

NBA

Wednesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 8 (210½) Miami

MLB

Wednesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -138 LA Angels +118 N.Y Yankees -116 at TORONTO -102 at BOSTON -118 Seattle +100 Cleveland OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at COLORADO -132 Cincinnati +112 Philadelphia -112 at SAN FRANCISCO -104 at MIAMI -132 Washington +112 Milwaukee -118 at ST. LOUIS +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DETROIT -158 Pittsburgh +134 at LA DODGERS -148 Minnesota +126 Arizona -158 at OAKLAND +134 at SAN DIEGO -198 Kansas City +166 at N.Y METS OFF Tampa Bay OFF Atlanta -158 at TEXAS +134 at HOUSTON -162 Chicago Cubs +136

