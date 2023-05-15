NBA Tuesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 6 (222½) LA Lakers MLB Tuesday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE…

NBA

Tuesday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at DENVER 6 (222½) LA Lakers

MLB

Tuesday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -130 LA Angels +110 at TORONTO -188 N.Y Yankees +158 Seattle -164 at BOSTON +138 Cleveland -124 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +106

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -158 Washington +134 at ST. LOUIS -180 Milwaukee +152 at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF Philadelphia -110 at SAN FRANCISCO -106

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Pittsburgh -118 at DETROIT +100 at N.Y METS -168 Tampa Bay +142 Atlanta -120 at TEXAS +102 at HOUSTON -184 Chicago Cubs +154 at SAN DIEGO -205 Kansas City +172 Arizona -154 at OAKLAND +130 at LA DODGERS -215 Minnesota +180

