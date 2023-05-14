MOTHER'S DAY: Helping unhoused mothers | Gift ideas | Celebration ideas | Amtrak's Mother's day discounts
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 14, 2023, 11:41 AM

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
LA Angels -135 at BALTIMORE +115
at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF
at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF
Milwaukee -115 at ST. LOUIS -105
at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF
Philadelphia -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF
at HOUSTON OFF Chicago Cubs OFF
at SAN DIEGO OFF Kansas City OFF
at OAKLAND OFF Arizona OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF Minnesota OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at DALLAS -205 Seattle +168

