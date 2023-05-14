MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -135 at BALTIMORE +115 at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF…
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|LA Angels
|-135
|at BALTIMORE
|+115
|at TORONTO
|OFF
|N.Y Yankees
|OFF
|at BOSTON
|OFF
|Seattle
|OFF
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|OFF
|Milwaukee
|-115
|at ST. LOUIS
|-105
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-115
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-105
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TEXAS
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Chicago Cubs
|OFF
|at SAN DIEGO
|OFF
|Kansas City
|OFF
|at OAKLAND
|OFF
|Arizona
|OFF
|at LA DODGERS
|OFF
|Minnesota
|OFF
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at DALLAS
|-205
|Seattle
|+168
