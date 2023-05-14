MLB Monday American League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -135 at BALTIMORE +115 at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF…

Listen now to WTOP News

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE LA Angels -135 at BALTIMORE +115 at TORONTO OFF N.Y Yankees OFF at BOSTON OFF Seattle OFF

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at WASHINGTON OFF N.Y Mets OFF Milwaukee -115 at ST. LOUIS -105 at COLORADO OFF Cincinnati OFF Philadelphia -115 at SAN FRANCISCO -105

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TEXAS OFF Atlanta OFF at HOUSTON OFF Chicago Cubs OFF at SAN DIEGO OFF Kansas City OFF at OAKLAND OFF Arizona OFF at LA DODGERS OFF Minnesota OFF

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at DALLAS -205 Seattle +168

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.