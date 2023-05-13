Live Radio
Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 13, 2023, 12:55 AM

MLB

Saturday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Tampa Bay -138 at N.Y YANKEES +118
Seattle -166 at DETROIT +140
Texas -174 at OAKLAND +146
LA Angels -116 at CLEVELAND -102
Houston -120 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +102

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -196 Cincinnati +164
N.Y Mets -158 at WASHINGTON +134
at LA DODGERS -138 San Diego +118
Philadelphia -146 at COLORADO +124
at ARIZONA -168 San Francisco +142

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MINNESOTA -162 Chicago Cubs +136
at TORONTO -118 Atlanta +100
St. Louis -118 at BOSTON +100
at BALTIMORE -158 Pittsburgh +134
at MILWAUKEE -290 Kansas City +235

National Hockey League (NHL)

Saturday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Dallas -152 at SEATTLE +126

