Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 12, 2023, 12:55 AM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (208½) New York
at LA LAKERS (221) Golden State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Seattle -120 at DETROIT +102
at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF
at CLEVELAND -124 LA Angels +106
Houston -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120
Texas -198 at OAKLAND +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at MIAMI -142 Cincinnati +120
N.Y Mets -136 at WASHINGTON +116
Philadelphia -154 at COLORADO +130
San Francisco -115 at ARIZONA -105
at LA DODGERS -142 San Diego +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at BALTIMORE -154 Pittsburgh +130
Atlanta -156 at TORONTO +132
St. Louis -112 at BOSTON -104
at MINNESOTA -166 Chicago Cubs +140
at MILWAUKEE -235 Kansas City +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TORONTO -176 Florida +146
Edmonton -130 at VEGAS +108

