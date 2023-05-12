NBA
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at MIAMI
|5½
|(208½)
|New York
|at LA LAKERS
|2½
|(221)
|Golden State
MLB
Friday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Seattle
|-120
|at DETROIT
|+102
|at N.Y YANKEES
|OFF
|Tampa Bay
|OFF
|at CLEVELAND
|-124
|LA Angels
|+106
|Houston
|-142
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|+120
|Texas
|-198
|at OAKLAND
|+166
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at MIAMI
|-142
|Cincinnati
|+120
|N.Y Mets
|-136
|at WASHINGTON
|+116
|Philadelphia
|-154
|at COLORADO
|+130
|San Francisco
|-115
|at ARIZONA
|-105
|at LA DODGERS
|-142
|San Diego
|+120
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at BALTIMORE
|-154
|Pittsburgh
|+130
|Atlanta
|-156
|at TORONTO
|+132
|St. Louis
|-112
|at BOSTON
|-104
|at MINNESOTA
|-166
|Chicago Cubs
|+140
|at MILWAUKEE
|-235
|Kansas City
|+194
National Hockey League (NHL)
Friday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at TORONTO
|-176
|Florida
|+146
|Edmonton
|-130
|at VEGAS
|+108
