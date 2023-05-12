NBA Friday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 5½ (208½) New York at LA LAKERS 2½ (221) Golden State MLB…

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at MIAMI 5½ (208½) New York at LA LAKERS 2½ (221) Golden State

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE Seattle -120 at DETROIT +102 at N.Y YANKEES OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CLEVELAND -124 LA Angels +106 Houston -142 at CHICAGO WHITE SOX +120 Texas -198 at OAKLAND +166

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at MIAMI -142 Cincinnati +120 N.Y Mets -136 at WASHINGTON +116 Philadelphia -154 at COLORADO +130 San Francisco -115 at ARIZONA -105 at LA DODGERS -142 San Diego +120

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at BALTIMORE -154 Pittsburgh +130 Atlanta -156 at TORONTO +132 St. Louis -112 at BOSTON -104 at MINNESOTA -166 Chicago Cubs +140 at MILWAUKEE -235 Kansas City +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE at TORONTO -176 Florida +146 Edmonton -130 at VEGAS +108

