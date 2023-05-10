NBA Wednesday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at NEW YORK 4 (209½) Miami at GOLDEN STATE 7 (226) LA Lakers MLB…
NBA
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at NEW YORK
|4
|(209½)
|Miami
|at GOLDEN STATE
|7
|(226)
|LA Lakers
MLB
Wednesday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-250
|Oakland
|+205
|at CLEVELAND
|-130
|Detroit
|+110
|at SEATTLE
|-162
|Texas
|+136
|at LA ANGELS
|-142
|Houston
|+120
|Tampa Bay
|-122
|at BALTIMORE
|+104
|Chicago White Sox
|-142
|at KANSAS CITY
|+120
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at PITTSBURGH
|-148
|Colorado
|+126
|LA Dodgers
|-164
|at MILWAUKEE
|+138
|Miami
|-112
|at ARIZONA
|-104
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-245
|Washington
|+200
|N.Y Mets
|-176
|at CINCINNATI
|+148
|St. Louis
|OFF
|at CHICAGO CUBS
|OFF
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-120
|at PHILADELPHIA
|+102
|at ATLANTA
|OFF
|Boston
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|-130
|San Diego
|+110
National Hockey League (NHL)
Wednesday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Toronto
|-120
|at FLORIDA
|+100
|at EDMONTON
|-184
|Vegas
|+152
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/
Copyright
© 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.