Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 8, 2023, 12:40 AM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at MIAMI (206½) New York
at LA LAKERS 3 (227½) Golden State

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CLEVELAND -205 Detroit +172
Tampa Bay -178 at BALTIMORE +150
at N.Y YANKEES -220 Oakland +184
Chicago White Sox -134 at KANSAS CITY +114
Houston -122 at LA ANGELS +104
at SEATTLE -174 Texas +146

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at PITTSBURGH -180 Colorado +152
LA Dodgers -112 at MILWAUKEE -104
at CHICAGO CUBS OFF St. Louis OFF
at ARIZONA -225 Miami +188
at SAN FRANCISCO -235 Washington +194

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at EDMONTON -178 Vegas +146

