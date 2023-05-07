Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 7, 2023, 12:55 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston (214½) at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX (227½) Denver

MLB

Sunday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
N.Y Yankees -116 at TAMPA BAY -102
Minnesota -136 at CLEVELAND +116
Oakland -110 at KANSAS CITY -106
at LA ANGELS -126 Texas +108
at SEATTLE -132 Houston +112

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y METS -215 Colorado +180
Miami -118 at CHICAGO CUBS +100
at SAN FRANCISCO -142 Milwaukee +120
at ARIZONA -130 Washington +110
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at ATLANTA -162 Baltimore +136
at PHILADELPHIA -132 Boston +112
Toronto -132 at PITTSBURGH +112
at ST. LOUIS -198 Detroit +166
at CINCINNATI -126 Chicago White Sox +108

National Hockey League (NHL)

Sunday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -134 Carolina +112
Toronto -134 at FLORIDA +112
Dallas -146 at SEATTLE +122

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up