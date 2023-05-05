Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 5, 2023, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Friday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
Boston 2 (214) at PHILADELPHIA
at PHOENIX 4 (225) Denver

MLB

Friday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at TAMPA BAY -190 N.Y Yankees +160
Minnesota -126 at CLEVELAND +108
at KANSAS CITY -162 Oakland +136
at LA ANGELS OFF Texas OFF
at SEATTLE -146 Houston +124

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CHICAGO CUBS -168 Miami +142
at N.Y METS -250 Colorado +205
at ARIZONA -180 Washington +152
LA Dodgers -118 at SAN DIEGO +100
Milwaukee -146 at SAN FRANCISCO +124

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Toronto -148 at PITTSBURGH +126
Chicago White Sox -112 at CINCINNATI -104
at PHILADELPHIA -178 Boston +150
at ATLANTA -210 Baltimore +176
at ST. LOUIS -245 Detroit +200

National Hockey League (NHL)

Friday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at CAROLINA -120 New Jersey +100

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up