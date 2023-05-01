NBA Monday FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG at BOSTON 10 (213½) Philadelphia at DENVER 4½ (227) Phoenix MLB Monday American League…
NBA
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|O/U
|UNDERDOG
|at BOSTON
|10
|(213½)
|Philadelphia
|at DENVER
|4½
|(227)
|Phoenix
MLB
Monday
American League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-126
|Cleveland
|+108
|Toronto
|-148
|at BOSTON
|+126
National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|Atlanta
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|Atlanta
|-118
|at N.Y METS
|+100
|Chicago Cubs
|-132
|at WASHINGTON
|+112
|at SAN DIEGO
|-235
|Cincinnati
|+194
|at LA DODGERS
|-178
|Philadelphia
|+150
Interleague
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at HOUSTON
|-198
|San Francisco
|+166
National Hockey League (NHL)
Monday
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|LINE
|at NEW JERSEY
|-115
|N.Y Rangers
|-104
