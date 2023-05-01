2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Sports » Sports Betting Line

Sports Betting Line

The Associated Press

May 1, 2023, 12:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NBA

Monday

FAVORITE LINE O/U UNDERDOG
at BOSTON 10 (213½) Philadelphia
at DENVER (227) Phoenix

MLB

Monday

American League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at N.Y YANKEES -126 Cleveland +108
Toronto -148 at BOSTON +126

National League

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100
Atlanta -118 at N.Y METS +100
Chicago Cubs -132 at WASHINGTON +112
at SAN DIEGO -235 Cincinnati +194
at LA DODGERS -178 Philadelphia +150

Interleague

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at HOUSTON -198 San Francisco +166

National Hockey League (NHL)

Monday

FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG LINE
at NEW JERSEY -115 N.Y Rangers -104

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Sports
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up