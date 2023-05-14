Soudal Open Par Scores

Sunday
At Rinkven International GC
Antwerp, Belgium
Purse: $2 million
Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71
Final Round
|Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (460), $311,277
|64-67-67-69—267
|-17
|Jens Dantorp, Sweden (305), $201,382
|65-69-67-67—268
|-16
|Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (172), $115,337
|68-67-69-66—270
|-14
|Alexander Bjork, Sweden (116), $77,746
|66-69-69-67—271
|-13
|Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France (116), $77,746
|68-70-64-69—271
|-13
|Matthew Southgate, England (116), $77,746
|69-70-64-68—271
|-13
|Thomas Detry, Belgium (70), $47,233
|67-66-66-73—272
|-12
|James Morrison, England (70), $47,233
|65-69-70-68—272
|-12
|Richie Ramsay, Scotland (70), $47,233
|68-68-66-70—272
|-12
|Dan Bradbury, England (47), $31,855
|69-70-66-68—273
|-11
|Aaron Cockerill, Canada (47), $31,855
|70-70-66-67—273
|-11
|Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (47), $31,855
|66-71-67-69—273
|-11
|Yeongsu Kim, South Korea (47), $31,855
|72-64-67-70—273
|-11
|Andrew Wilson, England (47), $31,855
|65-71-66-71—273
|-11
|Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (35), $23,852
|69-68-68-69—274
|-10
|Julien Brun, France (35), $23,852
|67-67-67-73—274
|-10
|Deon Germishuys, South Africa (35), $23,852
|69-71-68-66—274
|-10
|Gregory Havret, France (35), $23,852
|69-70-66-69—274
|-10
|Angel Hidalgo, Spain (35), $23,852
|70-68-69-67—274
|-10
|Jeong-Weon Ko, France (35), $23,852
|66-66-72-70—274
|-10
|Adrian Otaegui, Spain (35), $23,852
|69-69-71-65—274
|-10
|Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (29), $19,314
|69-70-68-68—275
|-9
|Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (29), $19,314
|66-71-68-70—275
|-9
|Eddie Pepperell, England (29), $19,314
|68-70-70-67—275
|-9
|Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (29), $19,314
|67-72-68-68—275
|-9
|Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (29), $19,314
|69-68-67-71—275
|-9
|Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (29), $19,314
|69-66-70-70—275
|-9
|Marcus Armitage, England (24), $16,294
|71-65-69-71—276
|-8
|Daniel Brown, England (24), $16,294
|68-68-70-70—276
|-8
|David Horsey, England (24), $16,294
|67-71-65-73—276
|-8
|Craig Howie, Scotland (24), $16,294
|69-67-69-71—276
|-8
|John Murphy, Ireland (24), $16,294
|69-71-65-71—276
|-8
|Todd Clements, England (21), $13,584
|70-69-68-70—277
|-7
|Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (21), $13,584
|71-69-67-70—277
|-7
|Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (21), $13,584
|66-69-71-71—277
|-7
|Frederic Lacroix, France (21), $13,584
|66-71-72-68—277
|-7
|Lukas Nemecz, Austria (21), $13,584
|73-66-70-68—277
|-7
|John Axelsen, Denmark (19), $11,900
|72-67-72-67—278
|-6
|John Catlin, United States (19), $11,900
|71-69-65-73—278
|-6
|Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (19), $11,900
|69-69-69-71—278
|-6
|Thomas Aiken, South Africa (15), $9,703
|71-67-76-65—279
|-5
|Wu Ashun, China (15), $9,703
|68-69-70-72—279
|-5
|Alan De Bondt, Belgium (15), $9,703
|71-69-68-71—279
|-5
|Manu Gandas, India (15), $9,703
|71-68-73-67—279
|-5
|Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (15), $9,703
|70-68-72-69—279
|-5
|Zander Lombard, South Africa (15), $9,703
|70-69-70-70—279
|-5
|Felix Mory, France (15), $9,703
|66-69-72-72—279
|-5
|Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (15), $9,703
|68-68-71-72—279
|-5
|Marc Warren, Scotland (15), $9,703
|71-68-68-72—279
|-5
|Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain (11), $6,987
|69-69-70-72—280
|-4
|Ross Fisher, England (11), $6,987
|70-69-69-72—280
|-4
|David Law, Scotland (11), $6,987
|72-68-70-70—280
|-4
|Adrien Saddier, France (11), $6,987
|71-69-68-72—280
|-4
|Santiago Tarrio, Spain (11), $6,987
|68-71-67-74—280
|-4
|Justin Walters, South Africa (11), $6,987
|69-71-70-70—280
|-4
|Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (9), $5,858
|70-69-71-71—281
|-3
|Tom Lewis, England (9), $5,858
|70-69-70-72—281
|-3
|Kristof Ulenaers, Belgium (0), $5,858
|70-69-68-74—281
|-3
|Nick Bachem, Germany (7), $5,035
|68-69-73-72—282
|-2
|Ugo Coussaud, France (7), $5,035
|69-70-70-73—282
|-2
|Edoardo Molinari, Italy (7), $5,035
|71-69-71-71—282
|-2
|Max Schmitt, Germany (7), $5,035
|69-70-72-71—282
|-2
|Marcel Siem, Germany (7), $5,035
|65-72-70-75—282
|-2
|Connor Syme, Scotland (7), $5,035
|70-67-74-71—282
|-2
|Daniel Gavins, England (6), $4,302
|71-69-73-70—283
|-1
|Joshua Lee, United States (6), $4,302
|69-69-75-70—283
|-1
|Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain (6), $3,845
|66-73-72-73—284
|E
|Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (6), $3,845
|69-69-71-75—284
|E
|David Ravetto, France (6), $3,845
|69-68-70-77—284
|E
|Gunner Wiebe, United States (5), $3,478
|68-72-72-74—286
|+2
|Jarno Tollenaire, Belgium
|71-69-73-73—286
|+2
|Aguri Iwasaki, Japan (5), $2,745
|70-69-71-78—288
|+4
|Kevin Hesbois, Belgium (0), $2,745
|71-69-72-76—288
|+4
