Soudal Open Par Scores

Sunday At Rinkven International GC Antwerp, Belgium Purse: $2 million Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71 Final Round Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (460),…

Sunday

At Rinkven International GC

Antwerp, Belgium

Purse: $2 million

Yardage: 6,940; Par: 71

Final Round

Simon Forsstrom, Sweden (460), $311,277 64-67-67-69—267 -17 Jens Dantorp, Sweden (305), $201,382 65-69-67-67—268 -16 Thorbjorn Olesen, Denmark (172), $115,337 68-67-69-66—270 -14 Alexander Bjork, Sweden (116), $77,746 66-69-69-67—271 -13 Mike Lorenzo-Vera, France (116), $77,746 68-70-64-69—271 -13 Matthew Southgate, England (116), $77,746 69-70-64-68—271 -13 Thomas Detry, Belgium (70), $47,233 67-66-66-73—272 -12 James Morrison, England (70), $47,233 65-69-70-68—272 -12 Richie Ramsay, Scotland (70), $47,233 68-68-66-70—272 -12 Dan Bradbury, England (47), $31,855 69-70-66-68—273 -11 Aaron Cockerill, Canada (47), $31,855 70-70-66-67—273 -11 Ryo Hisatsune, Japan (47), $31,855 66-71-67-69—273 -11 Yeongsu Kim, South Korea (47), $31,855 72-64-67-70—273 -11 Andrew Wilson, England (47), $31,855 65-71-66-71—273 -11 Kiradech Aphibarnrat, Thailand (35), $23,852 69-68-68-69—274 -10 Julien Brun, France (35), $23,852 67-67-67-73—274 -10 Deon Germishuys, South Africa (35), $23,852 69-71-68-66—274 -10 Gregory Havret, France (35), $23,852 69-70-66-69—274 -10 Angel Hidalgo, Spain (35), $23,852 70-68-69-67—274 -10 Jeong-Weon Ko, France (35), $23,852 66-66-72-70—274 -10 Adrian Otaegui, Spain (35), $23,852 69-69-71-65—274 -10 Pedro Figueiredo, Portugal (29), $19,314 69-70-68-68—275 -9 Marcus Kinhult, Sweden (29), $19,314 66-71-68-70—275 -9 Eddie Pepperell, England (29), $19,314 68-70-70-67—275 -9 Robin Sciot-Siegrist, France (29), $19,314 67-72-68-68—275 -9 Darius Van Driel, Netherlands (29), $19,314 69-68-67-71—275 -9 Fabrizio Zanotti, Paraguay (29), $19,314 69-66-70-70—275 -9 Marcus Armitage, England (24), $16,294 71-65-69-71—276 -8 Daniel Brown, England (24), $16,294 68-68-70-70—276 -8 David Horsey, England (24), $16,294 67-71-65-73—276 -8 Craig Howie, Scotland (24), $16,294 69-67-69-71—276 -8 John Murphy, Ireland (24), $16,294 69-71-65-71—276 -8 Todd Clements, England (21), $13,584 70-69-68-70—277 -7 Ewen Ferguson, Scotland (21), $13,584 71-69-67-70—277 -7 Soren Kjeldsen, Denmark (21), $13,584 66-69-71-71—277 -7 Frederic Lacroix, France (21), $13,584 66-71-72-68—277 -7 Lukas Nemecz, Austria (21), $13,584 73-66-70-68—277 -7 John Axelsen, Denmark (19), $11,900 72-67-72-67—278 -6 John Catlin, United States (19), $11,900 71-69-65-73—278 -6 Hennie Du Plessis, South Africa (19), $11,900 69-69-69-71—278 -6 Thomas Aiken, South Africa (15), $9,703 71-67-76-65—279 -5 Wu Ashun, China (15), $9,703 68-69-70-72—279 -5 Alan De Bondt, Belgium (15), $9,703 71-69-68-71—279 -5 Manu Gandas, India (15), $9,703 71-68-73-67—279 -5 Maximilian Kieffer, Germany (15), $9,703 70-68-72-69—279 -5 Zander Lombard, South Africa (15), $9,703 70-69-70-70—279 -5 Felix Mory, France (15), $9,703 66-69-72-72—279 -5 Wilco Nienaber, South Africa (15), $9,703 68-68-71-72—279 -5 Marc Warren, Scotland (15), $9,703 71-68-68-72—279 -5 Emilio Cuartero Blanco, Spain (11), $6,987 69-69-70-72—280 -4 Ross Fisher, England (11), $6,987 70-69-69-72—280 -4 David Law, Scotland (11), $6,987 72-68-70-70—280 -4 Adrien Saddier, France (11), $6,987 71-69-68-72—280 -4 Santiago Tarrio, Spain (11), $6,987 68-71-67-74—280 -4 Justin Walters, South Africa (11), $6,987 69-71-70-70—280 -4 Alfredo Garcia-Heredia, Spain (9), $5,858 70-69-71-71—281 -3 Tom Lewis, England (9), $5,858 70-69-70-72—281 -3 Kristof Ulenaers, Belgium (0), $5,858 70-69-68-74—281 -3 Nick Bachem, Germany (7), $5,035 68-69-73-72—282 -2 Ugo Coussaud, France (7), $5,035 69-70-70-73—282 -2 Edoardo Molinari, Italy (7), $5,035 71-69-71-71—282 -2 Max Schmitt, Germany (7), $5,035 69-70-72-71—282 -2 Marcel Siem, Germany (7), $5,035 65-72-70-75—282 -2 Connor Syme, Scotland (7), $5,035 70-67-74-71—282 -2 Daniel Gavins, England (6), $4,302 71-69-73-70—283 -1 Joshua Lee, United States (6), $4,302 69-69-75-70—283 -1 Alejandro Del Rey Gonzalez, Spain (6), $3,845 66-73-72-73—284 E Rikuya Hoshino, Japan (6), $3,845 69-69-71-75—284 E David Ravetto, France (6), $3,845 69-68-70-77—284 E Gunner Wiebe, United States (5), $3,478 68-72-72-74—286 +2 Jarno Tollenaire, Belgium 71-69-73-73—286 +2 Aguri Iwasaki, Japan (5), $2,745 70-69-71-78—288 +4 Kevin Hesbois, Belgium (0), $2,745 71-69-72-76—288 +4

