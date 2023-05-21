Seager 3 RBIs, Jung’s 9th HR leads Rangers over Rockies 13-3 for 3-game sweep

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in…

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Corey Seager hit a two-run homer in a five-run second inning and an RBI double in a six-run fifth, helping the Texas Rangers rout the Colorado Rockies 13-3 on Sunday for a three-game sweep.

Seager had a two-run homer for the second straight day, scoring three times and also singling. He returned Wednesday after missing 31 games with a strained hamstring.

Texas scored 31 runs in the sweep, its most in a three-game series since 2018 against Minnesota. At 29-17 the Rangers are 12 games over .500 for the first time since finishing 2016 at 95-67. They have outscored opponents 297-189, the largest run difference through 46 games in franchise history, topping 90 in 2012.

“This lineup’s really good,” Seager said. “It’s contagious. Everyone wants to keep passing the baton and moving.

Josh Jung put Texas ahead in the second against Connor Seabold (1-1) with his ninth homer, a solo drive that tied the Los Angeles Dodgers’ James Outman for the rookie lead.

Leody Taveras hit a three-run double just inside the left-field line as the Rangers opened an 11-0 lead in the fifth. Texas leads the major leagues in runs per game (6.46) and double-digit games (12).

Marcus Semien also had three RBIs. Josh Smith homered in a two-run eighth inning off Alan Trejo, a second baseman making his second mound appearance this season.

Andrew Heaney (3-3) won for the first time in five starts since April 22, allowing one run — unearned — and six hits in six innings.

Seabold allowed five runs and five hits in 3 2/3 innings. He made his fourth consecutive start, promoted from the bullpen because three starters are on the injured list.

Matt Carasiti, called up from Triple-A Albuquerque before the game for his first big league appearance since 2019, gave up six runs in the fifth on five hits and three walks.

SHORT HOPS

Nine of Jung’s last 21 hits have been for extra bases. … Rockies LF Jurickson Profar went 2 for 5, extending his on-base streak to 29 games. … Colorado is 0-24 when trailing after seven innings. … Trejo has given up homers in each of his two pitching appearances this season.

SEEN THIS MOVIE

The Rockies failed to score off Heaney in the second inning after loading the bases with none out. That happened Saturday in the first inning against Jon Gray.

“Eerily similar,” Rockies manager Bud Black said.

“It’s a case of really good pitchers having that ability to raise their game when they need to,” Texas manager Bruce Bochy said.

Heaney accomplished the same thing last weekend at Oakland, both times closing the inning with a pitcher-to-catcher-to-first base double play.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Rockies: RHP Dinelson Lamet (lower back stiffness) pitched four perfect innings with four strikeouts for Albuquerque on Saturday night and is being considered for a spot in Colorado’s rotation.

Rangers: C Mitch Garver (knee sprain) and OF Travis Jankowski (hamstring strain) are scheduled to begin rehab assignments this week.

UP NEXT

Rockies: RHP Chase Anderson (0-0. 0.00 ERA) will make his second start since being claimed off waivers two weeks ago. RHP Edward Cabrera (2-3, 4.71) starts Monday for visiting Miami.

Rangers: RHP Dane Dunning (4-0, 1.69), the rotation fill-in for injured Jacob deGrom, can tie his career high for wins in a season Monday at Pittsburgh against RHP Luis Ortiz (0-2, 5.63).

