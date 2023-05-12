Schmitt leads Giants against the Diamondbacks following 4-hit performance

San Francisco Giants (17-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18, second in the NL West) Phoenix; Friday,…

San Francisco Giants (17-20, fourth in the NL West) vs. Arizona Diamondbacks (20-18, second in the NL West)

Phoenix; Friday, 9:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Giants: Ross Stripling (0-2, 6.66 ERA, 1.52 WHIP, 22 strikeouts); Diamondbacks: Ryne Nelson (1-2, 6.00 ERA, 1.53 WHIP, 22 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Giants -118, Diamondbacks -102; over/under is 9 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The San Francisco Giants take on the Arizona Diamondbacks after Casey Schmitt’s four-hit game on Thursday.

Arizona is 20-18 overall and 11-10 in home games. Diamondbacks hitters have a collective .330 on-base percentage, the third-ranked percentage in the NL.

San Francisco has a 7-10 record in road games and a 17-20 record overall. The Giants are 7-17 in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Friday’s game is the second meeting between these teams this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Christian Walker has nine home runs, nine walks and 28 RBI while hitting .275 for the Diamondbacks. Dominic Fletcher is 13-for-31 with two doubles and four RBI over the last 10 games.

Thairo Estrada has six home runs, eight walks and 14 RBI while hitting .329 for the Giants. Blake Sabol is 11-for-34 with two doubles, two home runs and six RBI over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Diamondbacks: 4-6, .280 batting average, 5.93 ERA, outscored by nine runs

Giants: 6-4, .234 batting average, 3.44 ERA, outscored by one run

INJURIES: Diamondbacks: Kyle Lewis: 10-Day IL (illness), Cole Sulser: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Mark Melancon: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Zach Davies: 15-Day IL (oblique), Corbin Martin: 60-Day IL (lat), Carson Kelly: 10-Day IL (forearm)

Giants: Austin Slater: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Darin Ruf: 10-Day IL (wrist), Mike Yastrzemski: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Brandon Crawford: 10-Day IL (calf), Alex Wood: 15-Day IL (hamstring), Roberto Perez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Jackson: 60-Day IL (elbow), Thomas Szapucki: 60-Day IL (left arm), Luis Gonzalez: 60-Day IL (back)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

