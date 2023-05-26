Live Radio
Sampdoria and Sassuolo draw in Serie A

The Associated Press

May 26, 2023, 4:58 PM

GENOA, Italy (AP) — Already-relegated Sampdoria came back to level with Sassuolo 2-2 in Serie A on Friday.

Sassuolo can’t secure a place in a UEFA competition next season, and missed out on a first road win since mid-March.

The match had a terrific start. Manolo Gabbiadini scored first for Samp but Domenico Berardi equalized a minute later, and Matheus Henrique’s header put Sassuolo ahead just two minutes after that.

Sassuolo looked headed for the win until defender Martin Erlic’s own goal in the 78th minute after Fabio Quagliarella hit the woodwork from a corner.

