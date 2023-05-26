Rockies take on the Mets in first of 3-game series

New York Mets (26-25, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-29, fifth in the NL West) Denver; Friday,…

New York Mets (26-25, second in the NL East) vs. Colorado Rockies (22-29, fifth in the NL West)

Denver; Friday, 8:40 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Mets: Max Scherzer (3-2, 4.01 ERA, 1.19 WHIP, 31 strikeouts); Rockies: Connor Seabold (1-1, 5.97 ERA, 1.64 WHIP, 25 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK MLB LINE: Mets -219, Rockies +181; over/under is 11 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Colorado Rockies host the New York Mets to open a three-game series.

Colorado has a 13-13 record at home and a 22-29 record overall. The Rockies have a 17-4 record in games when they scored five or more runs.

New York has a 14-16 record in road games and a 26-25 record overall. The Mets have the 10th-ranked team batting average in the NL at .244.

The teams meet Friday for the fourth time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jurickson Profar has 12 doubles and five home runs for the Rockies. Elias Diaz is 14-for-38 with four doubles and three home runs over the last 10 games.

Pete Alonso has three doubles and 19 home runs while hitting .239 for the Mets. Francisco Alvarez is 11-for-35 with three doubles and three home runs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Rockies: 5-5, .268 batting average, 6.62 ERA, outscored by 21 runs

Mets: 6-4, .261 batting average, 4.96 ERA, outscored by three runs

INJURIES: Rockies: Brenton Doyle: day-to-day (knee), German Marquez: 60-Day IL (elbow), C.J. Cron: 10-Day IL (back), Nick Mears: 15-Day IL (oblique), Ryan Feltner: 15-Day IL (skull), Antonio Senzatela: 15-Day IL (elbow), Dinelson Lamet: 15-Day IL (back), Noah Davis: 15-Day IL (elbow), Lucas Gilbreath: 60-Day IL (elbow), Tyler Kinley: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brendan Rodgers: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sean Bouchard: 60-Day IL (biceps), Ryan Rolison: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Mets: Tim Locastro: 60-Day IL (back), Elieser Hernandez: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Jimmy Yacabonis: 15-Day IL (quadricep), Edwin Uceta: 15-Day IL (ankle), Omar Narvaez: 60-Day IL (calf), Stephen Ridings: 60-Day IL (lat), Jose Quintana: 60-Day IL (rib), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (lat), Bryce Montes de Oca: 60-Day IL (elbow), Edwin Diaz: 60-Day IL (knee)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.